Tottenham Hotspur prepare to 'shatter' wage structure for £65m attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Dec 2025 14:02

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to shatter their wage structure to sign AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window.

The Ghana international was linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium in the summer before signing a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2030.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances for the Cherries in the Premier League this season, and several top clubs are vying for his signature.

Due to a release clause inserted in his contract, the attacker will be available for £65m in the winter transfer window, and there is no shortage of admirers.

Spurs transfer plans for Semenyo revealed

© Imago / Sportimage

According to a report from TeamTalk, Tottenham are ready to make a serious move to challenge Man City and Liverpool to sign the versatile winger.

Spurs are reportedly ready to break their wage structure, offering Semenyo one of the club’s top salaries to lure him to north London.

Thomas Frank will be provided with funds to make necessary additions to the squad after the Lewis family’s recent £100m equity injection into ENIC.

Spurs want to make Semenyo's signing a statement of intent on the wages front to challenge successful big six sides.

The player's camp holds all the aces, but recent reports suggest that all interested parties could suffer a blow as Bournemouth are looking to retain his services until the end of the campaign.

Liverpool and Man City keen on Semenyo

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The Reds reportedly have already held talks with Semenyo, as they view him as a perfect long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will be away for AFCON duties later this month.

Irrespective of what the future holds for Salah following his latest outburst, and the same can be said about Federico Chiesa, Liverpool need more depth in the wide areas, and Semenyo can definitely provide a quality option.

City are also ready to meet his release clause, and Pep Guardiola views Semenyo’s lethal finishing with either foot as an ideal player for his fluid system.