Team News: West Ham United vs Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

Two teams with contrasting ambitions meet on Sunday, December 14, with West Ham United desperate to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.
Aston Villa’s excellent form have propelled them to third in the Premier League, with a realistic chance of launching a charge for the title.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
West Ham United
Out: Lukasz Fabianski (out)
Doubtful: Oliver Scarles (shoulder)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman; Wan-Bissaka, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Diouf; Soucek, Wilson, Bowen
Aston Villa
Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; Buendia, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins