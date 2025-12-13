Premier League Gameweek 16
Team News: West Ham United vs Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

West Ham United vs Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Richard Sellers Sportsphoto

Two teams with contrasting ambitions meet on Sunday, December 14, with West Ham United desperate to lift themselves out of the relegation zone. 

Aston Villa’s excellent form have propelled them to third in the Premier League, with a realistic chance of launching a charge for the title. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa

West Ham United

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (out) 

Doubtful: Oliver Scarles (shoulder) 

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman; Wan-Bissaka, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Diouf; Soucek, Wilson, Bowen

Aston Villa

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (knee) 

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; Buendia, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins

