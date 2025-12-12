Aston Villa lineup vs West Ham United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Emery rotates squad

By Byron David | 12 Dec 2025 12:35

High-flying Aston Villa continue their quest for the Premier League title after notching up their eighth consecutive win in all competitions during the week.

The Villains are third in the standings and only three points behind the leaders, Arsenal, highlighting the need for another victory this weekend.

Villa boss Unai Emery is likely to make seven changes from the starting XI that took to the field against FC Basel on Thursday.

Emiliano Martinez should be restored to the number one jersey after giving way to Marco Bizot in European action.

Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa will keep their places in the back four, the former scoring the opening goal against Arsenal last week.

Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen were rested during the week and should return in place of Victor Lindelof and Lucas Digne.

Despite scoring on Thursday, Evann Guessand might drop to the bench and make way for the midfield duo of Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara.

Emi Buendia did not start against Arsenal, but grabbed the late winner in that game, so he should be rewarded with a nod from the off here.

John McGinn and Youri Tielemans both came off the bench against FC Basel, so the pair will be restored to the starting XI against West Ham.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins should keep his place as the Premier League starting striker for the Villains.

Tyrone Mings and Ross Barkley remain sidelined through their respective injuries and will not be available for selection.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; Buendia, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins

> Click here to see how West Ham could line up for this game