West Ham transfer news: Hammers 'face competition' from Premier League rivals for Super Eagles prospect

West Ham United are reportedly targeting a dynamic ball-winning midfielder in January to help Nuno Espirito Santo's battle to avoid relegation.

The Hammers are 18th in the Premier League table after 15 matches, albeit just two points from safety as the season nears its halfway mark.

Since Graham Potter's departure, the Hammers have had mixed results and are looking to add players to strengthen specific areas of their squad.

According to TEAMtalk, the London club now believe they have identified the right profile for their midfield.

West Ham 'identify' Nigerian 'gem' to strengthen midfield

The player in question is reportedly Tochukwu Nnadi, a 22-year-old Nigerian midfielder who plays for the Belgian club Zulte Waregem.

According to the report, the club are prepared to offer the Super Eagles prospect a five-year contract, as they believe his skills are essential for bolstering their midfield in their effort to avoid relegation.

West Ham are said to value the Nigerian's tireless and ball-winning ability highly, which has sparked their interest in the young player.

A fee of around €4 million (£3.5 million) is believed to be sufficient to finalise the deal, making it an attractive option for the London club given the relatively low cost.

However, the Hammers may face competition for Nnadi, who joined his current club in 2024 after three years at Bulgarian outfit Botev Plovdiv.

Premier League rivals reportedly monitoring Nnadi

Although West Ham are reportedly leading the pursuit, four other Premier League clubs are said to be closely monitoring the situation.

According to the above source, Brighton & Hove Albion have sent scouts to evaluate Nnadi, as they believe his high-pressing style would ideally fit their tactics.

Leeds United are also interested in the defensive midfielder to aid in their battle for survival this season.

Additionally, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are keeping an eye on the developments, which means West Ham must act quickly if they want to secure the highly-rated prospect.