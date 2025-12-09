Premier League GW15 Team of the Week: Bruno Fernandes, Rayan Cherki, Hugo Ekitike

By Ben Knapton | 09 Dec 2025 09:09

Arsenal past broke the hearts of Arsenal present in Premier League gameweek 15, when Unai Emery masterminded a magnificent 2-1 win for Aston Villa over the Gunners, whose lead at the summit suddenly appears a lot more vulnerable.

Manchester City have cut the gap to Mikel Arteta's men to just two points courtesy of their 3-0 beating of Sunderland, although Villa lie just one point further adrift in the Premier League table.

High-flying Crystal Palace complete the Champions League places after their last-gasp 2-1 success at Fulham, closely followed by Chelsea, whose top-four fate is now out of their own hands after a goalless draw with Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur have Europe back in their sights after a 2-0 victory over Brentford, though, as do David Moyes's Everton, who rose up to sixth with a 3-0 success over Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United leapfrogged the Toffees by demolishing doomed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1, though, while Liverpool's fall from grace continued in a chaotic 3-3 draw with Leeds United before the already-infamous Mohamed Salah interview.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion scored one of their customary late goals in a 1-1 draw with West Ham United, but an injury-time Burnley strike was in vain during their 2-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for the latest round of fixtures.

Helpless for both of Tottenham's goals on the day, Brentford number one Caoimhin Kelleher was the sole reason the Bees were not beaten by a bigger scoreline, registering five saves, four punches and two successful run-outs from two attempts.

Commentators, journalists and fans alike had a field day with the puns when Matty Cash fired in a crisp opener for Villa in their win over Arsenal, where the Poland international also won both of his aerial duels and completed 88% of his passes.

Doing his best impression of Vincent Kompany against Leicester City in 2019, Man City's current defensive rock Ruben Dias broke the deadlock against Sunderland with an astonishing long-range strike, in addition to making seven clearances and winning all four of his aerial battles.

A man who would not have been on the pitch had Sean Dyche got his way, James Tarkowski - whom his former manager believed should have been sent off for a shoulder barge on Dan Ndoye - excelled in Everton's beating of Forest.

The ex-Burnley man made a crucial block on the line, came up with a staggering 13 clearances and won five aerial duels to help propel the Toffees into the European places.

Marc Guehi rises highest to head home the goal that may have won the game for Crystal Palace ? pic.twitter.com/c5RZSLaFEY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 7, 2025

From the blue half to Merseyside to - potentially - the red half, Marc Guehi gave Crystal Palace fans another parting gift with a powerful winning header in the Fulham derby, thus enhancing the Eagles' Champions League credentials.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

Central midfield: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

"Immaculately executed" ?



A fantastic finish from Mason Mount! pic.twitter.com/RA1xRevAYa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 8, 2025

As well as netting a scrappy, slippy goal and confident penalty in the thrashing of Wolves, Bruno Fernandes's stunning cross for Mason Mount saw him only become the fifth player to set up a goal in five straight Premier League away games, joining Mohamed Salah, Cesc Fabregas, Muzzy Izzet and Gerard Deulofeu in that exclusive club.

Central midfield: Mateus Fernandes (West Ham)

Entering into a league of his own during West Ham's draw with Brighton, Fernandes's compatriot Mateus Fernandes won an astronomical 16 duels - the most in a Premier League game this season - as he won five free kicks, made four interceptions, completed five tackles and registered three successful dribbles in a highly industrious display.

As Chelsea grapple with midfield injuries to Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo, a penny for Blues fans' thoughts when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall excelled once again for Everton against Forest; it was his cross that led to Nikola Milenkovic's own goal, before a smart, low finish across Matz Sels.

Right wing: Rayan Cherki (Man City)

Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Phil Foden got the goals against Sunderland, but Rayan Cherki was the star of the show.

Not only creating six chances and registering five successful dribbles in Man City's win, one of the Frenchman's two helpers - an audacious rabona for Foden's header - will surely go down as the assist of the season.

Hugo Ekitike capitalises on a stray backpass to give Liverpool the lead at Elland Road ? pic.twitter.com/yiLvc0c38P — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2025

One of the few Liverpool players who can actually pat themselves on the back at present, Hugo Ekitike showed his predatory instincts to bag a brace in the six-goal spectacular with Leeds, before all Salah hell broke loose.

Left wing: Xavi Simons (Tottenham)

Surely the catalyst for better things to come, Xavi Simons finally treated the Tottenham fans to a breakthrough performance against Brentford, squaring for Richarlison to tap home before winning the ball back and scoring a wonderful solo effort.

SPORTS MOLE'S PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (4-3-3): Kelleher; Cash, Dias, Tarkowski, Guehi; B. Fernandes, M. Fernandes, Dewsbury-Hall; Cherki, Ekitike, Simons