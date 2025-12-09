Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid position in ‘serious danger’ as surprise replacement is shortlisted

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Dec 2025 08:55 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 09:08

Real Madrid have reportedly identified a surprise replacement for under-fire head coach Xabi Alonso amid growing pressure on his job at Bernabeu.

The 44-year-old succeeded Carlo Ancelotti as Los Blancos boss in the summer and has won 70.37% of his 27 matches in charge of the club across all competitions (W19 D4 L4).

However, speculation over Alonso’s future is rife after overseeing a disappointing run of just two wins in Real Madrid’s last seven games, dropping points in four of their last five La Liga matches.

Having previously drawn with Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona, Real Madrid suffered a surprise 2-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo last weekend, leaving the Spanish giants four points behind high-flying rivals Barcelona at the top of the table.

Alonso’s side lost their discipline against Celta Vigo, with Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras both shown red cards in the second half before unused substitute Endrick was sent off for protesting the latter’s dismissal.

Alonso could be sacked by Real Madrid if they lose to Man City

According to The Athletic, senior leaders at Real Madrid, including president Florentino Perez and general director Jose Angel Sanchez, held internal discussions about the team’s situation and Alonso’s future following Sunday’s defeat.

Based on those discussions, none of the sources around the club that were consulted felt confident in saying that Alonso would keep his job if Los Blancos lost at home to Manchester City in Wednesday’s blockbuster Champions League contest.

Real Madrid continue to have faith in their current project and would ideally like to retain the services of Alonso, but his position is now in 'serious danger' as results are ultimately what matter most, especially at a club of their statue.

Although the board does not place full responsibility for the club’s recent decline on Alonso, they are said to be dissatisfied with the team’s current image and results, while there is also concern that a large portion of the dressing room is not aligned with the coach or his methods.

Arbeloa shortlisted as potential Alonso successor at Real Madrid

The Athletic adds that Real Madrid have drawn up shortlist of candidates in case they decide to part ways with Alonso, with reserve team coach Alvaro Arbeloa said to be ‘highly regarded’ for the first-team position.

In the summer, Arbeloa replaced icon Raul as head coach of Real Madrid Castilla, who currently sit fourth in the Spanish third division and seven points behind top spot.

The 42-year-old, who made over 330 appearances across spells with Real Madrid and Liverpool in his playing career, has won eight, drawn one and lost six of his 15 games in charge of Castilla, who have scored and conceded 19 league goals each.

It has also been suggested that Zinedine Zidane and Jurgen Klopp have been shortlisted by Real Madrid, but it remains uncertain as to whether either man would be willing to take the first-team role, should Alonso lose his job.