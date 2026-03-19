Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Atletico Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Eder Militao updates

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 10:36 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 10:38

Real Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign against Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the reigning champions Barcelona, with the rivals involved in a fascinating battle at the summit.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Atletico, who occupy third, nine points behind their capital rivals.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Atletico)

Bellingham has been on the sidelines with a hamstring injury that he suffered against Rayo Vallecano on February 1, but the Englishman is in the latter stages of his recovery and could potentially be in the squad for the Madrid derby.

Eder Militao

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of weeks.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this month, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately the next 12 months.

Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Atletico)

Asencio has missed Real Madrid's last two matches with a muscular problem, but the Spaniard is expected to be back in the fold for the Madrid derby.

Dani Ceballos

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Ceballos is facing another six weeks or so on the sidelines with a calf injury, with the Spaniard not potentially being available again until the end of April.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Atletico)

Courtois suffered an adductor injury during the Champions League clash with Manchester City on Tuesday night, and the Belgian is a major doubt for the Madrid derby.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy, who has only made five appearances this season, is on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, with the Frenchman again set to be missing this weekend.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no suspension issues for this match.