Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Atletico Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Eder Militao updates

Real Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign against Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.
Alvaro Arbeloa's side are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the reigning champions Barcelona, with the rivals involved in a fascinating battle at the summit.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Atletico, who occupy third, nine points behind their capital rivals.
Jude Bellingham
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Atletico)
Bellingham has been on the sidelines with a hamstring injury that he suffered against Rayo Vallecano on February 1, but the Englishman is in the latter stages of his recovery and could potentially be in the squad for the Madrid derby.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of weeks.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this month, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately the next 12 months.
Raul Asencio
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Atletico)
Asencio has missed Real Madrid's last two matches with a muscular problem, but the Spaniard is expected to be back in the fold for the Madrid derby.
Dani Ceballos
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: Unknown
Ceballos is facing another six weeks or so on the sidelines with a calf injury, with the Spaniard not potentially being available again until the end of April.
Thibaut Courtois
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Adductor
Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Atletico)
Courtois suffered an adductor injury during the Champions League clash with Manchester City on Tuesday night, and the Belgian is a major doubt for the Madrid derby.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy, who has only made five appearances this season, is on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, with the Frenchman again set to be missing this weekend.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no suspension issues for this match.