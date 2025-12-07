Real Madrid 0-2 Celta Vigo: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Xabi Alonso's nine men fall further behind Barcelona

By Anthony Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 20:39 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 23:06

Real Madrid fell further behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race on Sunday night, when they were downed 2-0 by Celta Vigo at the Estadio Bernabeu.

Starting the game four points behind La Blaugrana, Xabi Alonso's side were desperate to take all three points, but it was Os Celestes that had the first chance of the game when Bryan Zaragoza set up Pablo Duran Fernandez, who saw his shot blocked by Fran Garcia.

That being said, Los Blancos soon took control of the game, generating a number of chances for the likes of Arda Guler, though they failed to break the deadlock in the first half, squandering all of their 11 shots (1.32 xG) due to both errant strikes and saves from Ionut Radu.

Adding frustration to proceedings was an early injury for centre-back Eder Militao, who was forced off just 20 minutes into the game with what Madrid will be hoping is not another major knee injury for the defender.

Half time saw Duran substituted with an injury of his own, and it was his replacement, Williot Swedberg, who opened the scoring with a brilliant flick less than 10 minutes later, prompting the immediate introduction of Rodrygo by Alonso.

However, things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Garcia was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in 60 seconds around the hour mark, before Alvaro Fernandez Carreras was shown a straight red for abusive language late on.

That second dismissal prompted a number of bookings for the likes of Federico Valverde and Rodrygo, and a heated and depleted Real were helpless to stop Celta from scoring their second, with Swedberg dribbling around Thibaut Courtois and walking the ball into an empty net.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The last thing under-pressure Alonso needed was to drop more points in La Liga, and the nature of Sunday's defeat will only add to the intensity of scrutiny the manager faces.

Additionally, losing centre-back Militao could be a significant blow, even if Antonio Rudiger can step in for the time being.

Los Blancos now find themselves four points behind Barcelona, and after winning just two of their last seven matches across all competitions since losing 1-0 against Liverpool in early November, Alonso's long-term future at the club is in doubt.

As for Celta, it may have taken them 41 minutes to register their first effort on target, but Claudio Giraldez's side defended well and made the most of their limited opportunities to snatch a rare victory over Real.

Club legend Iago Aspas also made his 400th La Liga appearance with a late cameo, and assisted Swedberg's second, taking his total to an impressive 236 direct goal contributions in the Spanish top flight.

REAL MADRID VS. CELTA VIGO HIGHLIGHTS

Williot Swedberg goal vs. Celta Vigo (54th min, Real Madrid 0-1 Celta Vigo)

Celta work the ball from the backline through the centre of the park with some flowing passing, and after Ilaix Moriba picks out Zaragoza on the left wing, the forward squares up to Raul Asencio del Rosario.

The Madrid defender fails to close down the wide man, who plays a simple cross to Swedberg, who then produces a wonderful flick off the outside of his boot into the bottom-right corner.

64th min: Fran Garcia (Real Madrid) red card

The Los Blancos left-back earns a booking for a tactical foul on Sergio Carreira, and then - ignoring his caution - unnecessarily takes out Swedberg just moments later, leaving the referee no choice but to give him a second yellow and send him off.

90+2 mins: Alvaro Carreras (Real Madrid) red card

Frustrations spill over for the former Manchester United youngster while his own team have a free kick, and after initially being shown a yellow for dissent, he receives a straight red card as he continues his tirade.

Another red is handed out to one of the home side's coaches in the midst of the chaos.

Williot Swedberg goal vs. Celta Vigo (90+3 mins, Real Madrid 0-2 Celta Vigo)

Real are in disarray after being reduced to nine men, and Celta carve them open with ease, playing the ball from left-back all the way to the edge of Los Blancos' box facing little resistance.

Possession eventually falls to Aspas, who slides in Swedberg one-versus-one with the goalkeeper, and the winger takes the ball around Courtois and into an empty goal.

MAN OF THE MATCH - WILLIOT SWEDBERG

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Swedberg was introduced at the interval for the injured Duran, and his technical skill for the first goal was nothing short of sublime.

The 21-year-old then remained composed in stoppage time to round Courtois and coolly dribble into the net, sealing the victory for Celta.

REAL MADRID VS. CELTA VIGO MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 58%-42% Celta Vigo

Shots: Real Madrid 23-7 Celta Vigo

Shots on target: Real Madrid 7-5 Celta Vigo

Corners: Real Madrid 8-1 Celta Vigo

Fouls: Real Madrid 6-12 Celta Vigo

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

