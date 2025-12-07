Manchester City injury, suspension list and return dates for Real Madrid: Rodri, Mateo Kovacic latest before Champions League

By Anthony Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 20:45 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 01:47

Hoping to climb into the Champions League's top eight on Wednesday, Premier League titans Manchester City will travel to take on La Liga giants Real Madrid at the Estadio Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola's side come into this blockbuster clash having won three on the bounce, including a resounding 3-0 victory over Sunderland at the weekend.

However, the Citizens were downed 2-0 by Bayer Leverkusen last time out in Europe, and they will be keen to get back on track against Los Blancos.

As things stand, the visitors are ninth in the table, level on 10 points with eighth-placed Sporting Lisbon, seventh-placed Chelsea and sixth-placed Borussia Dortmund, while sitting just two points shy of their opponents.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League showdown with Real on Wednesday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Kovacic underwent surgery on an Achilles injury in the summer, and after recovering enough to make a pair of substitute appearances, he is now unfortunately sidelined with an ankle problem.

The Croatian midfielder is not expected to be back until the "last part of the season" according to Guardiola.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Status: Out

Type of issue: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. West Ham United)

Rodri is still recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained back in October, and after a false start saw him feature for one minute against Bournemouth last month, City are keen to avoid taking any risks with the Ballon d'Or winner.

Guardiola mentioned ahead of his side's victory over Sunderland that the midfielder is "getting better," but that it will be a few weeks before he is ready to play.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this game.