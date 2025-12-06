Man City 3-0 Sunderland: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Pep Guardiola's side send out title message after Arsenal slip

By Matt Law | 06 Dec 2025 14:50 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 17:00

Manchester City have moved to within two points of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table courtesy of a 3-0 victory over 10-man Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens were actually knocked down into third by Aston Villa when Unai Emery's side recorded a 2-1 win over leaders Arsenal in the early start.

However, Man City reclaimed second courtesy of a three-goal success over Sunderland, with Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Phil Foden on the scoresheet for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Citizens are now only two points behind Arsenal on the same number of matches (15), while Sunderland's fourth league defeat of the season has seen them drop into seventh, but it has still been a brilliant campaign to date for the Black Cats.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Man City simply had to take advantage of Arsenal's slip-up earlier in the day, with the Citizens needing to stay in touch with the Gunners during the festive period, and it was a professional performance from Guardiola's side on Saturday afternoon.

The fact that Man City registered three times and Erling Haaland was not on the scoresheet is also a positive, as there have been suggestions that the team are far too reliant on the Norway international.

Of course, having a striker of Haaland's calibre is always going to be a major plus, but this was much more of a team performance from the Citizens, which has been lacking this season.

That is now three Premier League wins in a row for Man City, and they are very much within touching distance of Arsenal heading into the busy festive period.

As for Sunderland, who had Luke O'Nien sent off late on, there is no getting away from the fact that this result is a setback, but it has still been an incredible start to the season for the promoted outfit, who will still fancy their chances of challenging for a top-half spot in the Premier League this term.

MAN CITY VS. SUNDERLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Ruben Dias goal vs. Sunderland (31st min, Man City 1-0 Sunderland)

Man City make the breakthrough in the 31st minute of the contest through Dias, who smashes one into the top corner from outside the box - it is a wonderful effort from the centre-back.

Josko Gvardiol goal vs. Sunderland (35th min, Man City 2-0 Sunderland)

Man City double their advantage in the 35th minute of the match, as Gvardiol powers a header into the back of the net - Sunderland are in trouble at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden goal vs. Sunderland (65th min, Man City 3-0 Sunderland)

Man City score their third of the match and secure all three points, with Foden getting the goal, heading a brilliant cross from Rayan Cherki into the back of the net.

Luke O'Nien red card (Sunderland, 93rd min)

Sunderland are reduced to 10 men in the latter stages of the match, as O'Nien is sent off for a poor challenge on Matheus Nunes - the decision is made following a VAR review.