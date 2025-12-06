Chelsea news: Blues forward picks up shoulder injury in Bournemouth draw

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Dec 2025 18:20 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 20:03

Chelsea have suffered a fresh injury blow during their drab 0-0 Premier League draw against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Liam Delap picked up a shoulder injury in the 32nd minute against the Cherries and was replaced by Marc Guiu.

The 22-year-old joined the Blues in the summer transfer window from Ipswich Town, but injuries have blighted his career at Stamford Bridge.

Delap returned to the Chelsea squad at the end of October after spending two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and he could be forced to miss a chunk of action again.

Another fresh Chelsea injury blow

© Imago

The Chelsea striker was tussling with Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi before the Argentine landed awkwardly on him, resulting in the injury.

According to BBC Sport, Delap looked to be in great pain and appeared to have dislocated his shoulder.

The former Ipswich striker had his shoulder in a sling as he came off, and he walked straight into the tunnel.

Delap has made six Premier League starts this season and has yet to score, highlighting his difficulty in adjusting to his new club.

It is unclear how long Delap will be out with a dislocated shoulder, but it usually takes more than six weeks for any player to recover from one.

Should Chelsea sign a new striker in January?

© Imago

The Blues are already missing a host of players, including Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia, and Moises Caicedo, who are out with injuries.

The latest injury to Delap will be a big blow to Enzo Maresca, who might look to the transfer market to sign a new striker in January.

Chelsea sent Nicolas Jackson out on loan to Bayern Munich for the rest of the season, and they probably will not look to call him back.