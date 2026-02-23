Liverpool set Premier League record with Alexis Mac Allister goal vs. Nottingham Forest in blow to Chelsea, Manchester United

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Feb 2026 00:40

Liverpool's winner against Nottingham Forest on Sunday was the seventh time a winner has been scored for or against them in the Premier League this season, the most ever in a single campaign.

It looked as if the Reds were going to settle for a point against Forest at the City Ground when Alexis Mac Allister's 88th-minute goal was ruled out for a handball offence.

However, the midfielder pounced to score in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time after Stefan Ortega parried the ball into his path.

That was the seventh winning goal in a Liverpool match in the Premier League this season to come in the 90th minute or later, the most ever by any side in a single campaign in the competition.

The Reds' winners came against Newcastle United in August, Burnley in September and Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

At the other end of the pitch, the club have conceded four stoppage-time winners in the Premier League, conceding against Crystal Palace in September, Chelsea in October, Bournemouth in January and Manchester City in February.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Are Liverpool finally finding consistency?

The Reds struggled to gain a foothold in the first half, with Nottingham Forest pressing aggressively and limiting the Merseysiders to just two shots.

Arne Slot's side somewhat improved in the second half, but it is reasonable to say that Forest were denied a deserved point at home.

Though Liverpool's display was poor, they have now won five of their past six games in all competitions, and they have only been beaten twice in 20 matches.

Liverpool are not playing at the level that won them the Premier League in 2024-25, but they are at least consistently earning positive results at a pivotal stage of the season.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Liverpool qualify for the Champions League?

Slot's team are currently sixth with 45 points, the same as fifth-placed Chelsea and fourth-placed Manchester United, though the latter have a game in hand.

Liverpool are set to face three of the league's bottom five in their next three Premier League fixtures, and they could feasibly come away with maximum points.

Chelsea play Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Manchester United in five of their next six league games, and they are likely to drop several points in that stretch.

Man United's final 12 games of the season appear more straightforward, though Liverpool will have the opportunity to take three points from them when they travel to Old Trafford in May.

Finishing in the top five should be enough for Champions League football, and it would be surprising if the Merseysiders failed to finish ahead of at least one of their rivals.