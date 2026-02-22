Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: Watch Alexis Mac Allister's freak disallowed goal and last-gasp winner in dramatic finale

By Ben Knapton | 22 Feb 2026 16:04

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister poked home a dramatic late winner for the Reds against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, mere moments after having a freak goal disallowed for handball.

The Reds were found wanting for the majority of the contest at the City Ground, although they were not helped by a late injury to Florian Wirtz just a few minutes before kickoff.

Curtis Jones replaced the German playmaker for the showdown with Vitor Pereira's side, but the Englishman could not match Wirtz's creative influence during a woeful first half for the reigning champions.

Arne Slot's side began to show more initiative as the clock ticked down, thanks in no small part to teenage talent Rio Ngumoha, who almost helped fashion a last-gasp winner for the Merseyside outfit.

Ngumoha delivered a dangerous cross from the right for Hugo Ekitike, whose header was kept out by Stefan Ortega at point-blank range, before Ola Aina tried to clear Forest lines.

Nottingham Forest 0-1: Alexis Mac Allister scores winner after freak goal disallowed

Liverpool's late goal is ruled after a VAR check! ❌ pic.twitter.com/H3w9NazO28 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

However, the defender only succeeded in hitting the ball against a brave Mac Allister, and the ball deflected into the roof of the net off of the Argentine's body inside the six-yard box.

Replays showed that the ball hit Mac Allister on the elbow, though - not the back as previously thought - and the South American's winner was disallowed following a VAR review.

There would be one late twist to the tale for the Argentine, though, as he put the ball in the back of the net for a second time deep into second-half stoppage time after Ortega had kept out Virgil van Dijk's header.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man faced another nervous wait to see if his strike would stand, as there was a hint of offside against Van Dijk, but the Dutchman was being played onside by Aina.

Mac Allister therefore grabbed his and Liverpool's winner to hand Pereira his first defeat as Forest manager, and give Liverpool a potentially crucial boost in their fight for a top-four finish.

Alexis Mac Allister scores in stoppage time for Liverpool!



Vitor Pereira is FUMING! ? pic.twitter.com/mdmYzYUBMg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

