Arsenal vs. Man City: The greatest-ever League Cup finals ahead of 2025-26 match

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Mar 2026 12:01 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 12:01

For the first time ever, the top two Premier League teams will lock horns in the EFL Cup final, as leaders Arsenal and current runners-up Manchester City butt heads at Wembley Stadium for the 2025-26 showpiece event.

Formerly the perpetual champions of the competition during the late 2010s, Man City have experienced an unexpected period of drought in the competition, but a ninth title is now within touching distance for the Sky Blues.

Furthermore, Pep Guardiola is potentially just 90 minutes away from becoming the first manager to ever win five League Cup titles, but his players have only earned one victory from their last five games in all tournaments ahead of the journey south.

On the other side of the coin, Arsenal are unbeaten 14 and have won six of their last seven, but history is not on the Gunners' side, as they have not won the League Cup since 1993 and have since come out on the wrong end of one of the all-time great trophy matches.

Ahead of this weekend's final, Sports Mole takes a look at five of the most memorable League Cup finals.

The 1967 League Cup final was a historical one for multiple reasons. Not only was it the first to be played at Wembley and the first without a two-legged format, but Queens Park Rangers became the first club from the third tier to win the trophy, doing so in remarkable fashion.

Their top-flight opponents and holders West Bromwich Albion boasted a two-goal lead at half time thanks to a brace from Clive Clark, but QPR would not go down without a fight and Alec Stock's side admirably fought back to win their first and only major domestic cup to date.

Roger Morgan pulled one back for QPR just after the hour mark and Rodney Marsh equalised with a magnificent solo effort, before the aptly-named Mike Lazarus netted an 81st-minute winner to bring the Hoops back from the dead and complete one of the greatest cup final comebacks.

Aston Villa 3-2 Everton (after two replays and extra time) - 1977

It is fair to say that the most physically demanding League Cup final took place in 1977 when Aston Villa needed a whopping 330 minutes across three matches to dispose of Everton and win the competition for the third time in their history.

After the first final at Wembley ended goalless, the Lions and the Toffees played out a 1-1 draw in the first replay at Hillsborough, with Roger Kenyon's 79th-minute own goal cancelled out by an 88th-minute equaliser from Everton's Bob Latchford.

It was third time lucky at Old Trafford for Aston Villa, though, as they eventually came out on top in a five-goal thriller in the second replay. Latchford struck first for the Toffees in the first half, before Chris Nicholl restored parity for Villa with an audacious 40-yard screamer 10 minutes from the end of normal time.

Just a minute later, Brian Little squeezed one home from a tight angle to put Villa in front, only for Toffees defender Mick Lyons to head home an 83rd-minute equaliser and send the chaotic contest into extra time. Villa ultimately had the last laugh in the 119th minute when Little pounced on a loose ball to double his tally and seal a memorable victory for Ron Saunders's side.

Luton Town 3-2 Arsenal - 1988

Luton Town's first ever appearance in the League Cup final in 1988 was certainly a memorable one, as they pulled off one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history to beat holders Arsenal in a five-goal spectacular and win their first major trophy at Wembley.

The Gunners were left stunned when Brian Stein's gave the Hatters a surprise lead in the 13th minute, but George Graham's men responded well and they eventually turned the contest on its head courtesy of two goals in three second-half minutes from Martin Hayes and Alan Smith.

In front of over 95,000 spectators, Nigel Winterburn had the opportunity to put Arsenal further ahead from the penalty spot, but his effort 10 minutes from time was saved by Andy Dibble, and Luton were instantly given a new lease of life to dramatically snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Indeed, Danny Wilson equalised for Luton with an 82nd-minute header, before Stein scored his second of the match in the 90th-minute to complete a remarkable comeback that will live long in the memory of Hatters supporters.

Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool (after extra time) - 2005

Following the closure of Wembley for refurbishment, the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff staged another five-goal thriller in the 2005 final between Jose Mourinho's Chelsea and Rafael Benitez Liverpool.

Liverpool made the perfect start as John Arne Riise lashed home the quickest goal in EFL Cup final history after just 44 seconds, but Chelsea gradually grew into the game and levelled the scores in the 79th minute courtesy of an ironic own goal from Steven Gerrard, who at the time had been heavily linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

This goal prompted Mourinho's infamous 'shush' celebration to the Liverpool fans which resulted in the Portuguese being sent to the stands, but that had no impact on Chelsea securing the win in extra time.

Goals from Didier Drogba and Mateja Kezman put the West Londoners two goals in front, and although Antonio Nunez pulled one back for Liverpool to set up a nervy finish, Chelsea held on to win their first major trophy under Mourinho.

While Chelsea went on to to complete the domestic double and lift the Premier League title that season, Liverpool finished fifth in the top flight but ended the campaign on a high by winning the Champions League on a historic night in Istanbul.

Birmingham City 2-1 Arsenal - 2011

Arsenal fans might want to look away again!

Separated by 13 places and 26 points in the Premier League, relegation-threatened Birmingham City entered the 2011 final as huge underdogs against Arsenal, but the Blues defied the odds to claim their first major piece of silverware since 1963 by winning their second EFL Cup.

Standing just over 6ft 7in tall, striker Nikola Zigic nodded Birmingham in front just before the half-hour mark, but Robin van Persie restored parity for the Gunners on the stroke of half time, just seconds after Jack Wilshere had rattled the crossbar with a long-range strike.

After the break, Birmingham goalkeeper Ben Foster pulled off a string of superb saves to keep Arsenal out, while Keith Fahey smacked the inside of the post at the other end with an instinctive first-time strike on the edge of the area.

The contest looked on course to be heading for extra time until Blues substitute Obafemi Martins capitalised on a calamitous defensive mix-up between Gunners duo Wojciech Szczesny and Laurent Koscielny to tap home a dramatic 89th-minute winner before celebrating in style with his trademark backflip.

Managed by Alex McLeish, Birmingham were relegated from the Premier League just three months later, but their memorable EFL Cup triumph secured qualification for the Europa League the following season.

Honourable mentions:

Swindon Town 3-1 Arsenal - 1969

Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United - 1976

Nottingham Forest 3-2 Southampton - 1979

Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Manchester United - 1991

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea - 2007

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Chelsea - 2008

Manchester United 3-2 Southampton - 2017