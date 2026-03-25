The statistical immortal: A complete anthology of the records Mohamed Salah has broken or equalled in a Liverpool shirt

By Adepoju Marvellous | 25 Mar 2026 08:18 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 08:20

The announcement that Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season has triggered a global retrospective on a career that defied the laws of Premier League gravity.

Since arriving from Roma in 2017, the 'Egyptian King' has operated at a statistical altitude rarely reached by any player in English football history.

To understand his impact, one must look beyond the sheer volume of goals to the records that chart his evolution from prolific winger to complete attacking force. Salah’s departure marks the closing of a nine-year masterclass in offensive efficiency.

Salah hit the ground running from day one

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

His dominance began with a 2017-18 debut season that shattered existing benchmarks. He scored 32 goals in a 38-game campaign, a new Premier League record at the time before Erling Haaland’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

That initial explosion was no fluke; Salah followed it by becoming the only player in the club's 134-year history to score 20 or more goals in eight consecutive seasons.

This relentless consistency eventually propelled him to the summit of Liverpool’s Premier League scoring charts, where he currently sits with 189 goals, the first 100 of which came in a club-record low of 151 games.

Alongside Steven Gerrard, Salah also has the most Premier League assists (92) of any Liverpool player. His total goal involvements for Liverpool in the Premier League stand at a staggering 281—the most by a single player for any club in the competition's history.

His four Golden Boot awards see him equal Thierry Henry's record for the most in the competition's history.

During the 2024–25 title-winning season, he provided 18 assists, breaking Steve McManaman’s previous club record of 15 for a single Premier League campaign.

That same year, Salah equalled the all-time Premier League record for direct goal involvements in a single season with 47, matching the tallies of Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole.

Unsurprisingly, he picked up a third PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, becoming the first player to win it three times.

His ability to create for others while maintaining his own goal threat is further evidenced by his record for most Premier League matches with both a goal and an assist (42).

Even his specific scoring method has entered the record books: Salah holds the Premier League record for the most left-footed goals, surpassing Robbie Fowler’s long-standing mark.

Last season, Salah netted 26 left-footed goals, the highest total ever recorded by a player using their dominant foot in a single campaign.

His relentless pursuit of excellence was evident in his 2021 scoring streak, during which he scored in nine consecutive matches across all competitions, including a hat-trick at Old Trafford, the first by a visiting player in PL history.

This was not just a purple patch; it was a period of inevitability that earned him one of his record-equalling seven Premier League Player of the Month awards. He also holds the record for the most opening-day goals in Premier League history, with 10, after scoring in six consecutive curtain-raisers.

Beyond the borders: Salah's continental exploits

© Imago / SOPA Images

Salah helped transform Liverpool into a European powerhouse again. He is the club’s undisputed leader in European goals, with 53, and holds the record for most continental goals scored for a single English club.

En route to his 53 European strikes, Salah netted the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, needing just six minutes and 12 seconds against Rangers.

Salah reached the 50-goal milestone in the UCL during Liverpool’s demolition of Galatasaray, becoming the first African player to achieve the half-century mark in Europe’s premier competition.

This record-breaking form on the continental stage is a testament to his ability to perform on the grandest occasions, including scoring in five consecutive Champions League home games at Anfield, a feat of sustained excellence no other Red has matched.

As Salah enters his Merseyside swansong, he remains third on Liverpool’s all-time scoring list with 255 goals. While Ian Rush’s 346-goal tally remains a distant summit, Salah’s legacy is cemented by the sheer density of his achievements.

He leaves as a two-time Premier League champion, a Champions League winner and the highest-scoring African in English football history. Most importantly, the 33-year-old departs as the man who spearheaded the resurrection of one of football's most storied clubs.