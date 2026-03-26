Arne Slot future: Liverpool 'weigh up' one managerial appointment as summer rebuild imminent

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Mar 2026 01:28

Former midfielder Xabi Alonso has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Arne Slot as Liverpool reportedly desire a fresh sporting project.

The Reds' Premier League title defence reached a new low following a 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday.

That setback marked the 10th league defeat for Slot’s side, who have struggled to replicate their previous championship-winning consistency.

Despite significant investment, including the arrival of Florian Wirtz, the Reds currently sit in fifth place in the table and remain embroiled in a narrow race for European qualification.

Mounting pressure on Slot has now led to reports suggesting a managerial change is inevitable at the end of the campaign.

Alonso 'identified' as primary target to replace Slot

© Imago / Pressinphoto

According to Bild, Alonso is the leading contender to replace Liverpool's title-winning head coach.

The former midfielder is currently available after a short stint at Real Madrid, which ended in January following a mutual agreement to part ways.

Michael Edwards has reportedly maintained contact with the Spaniard since 2024, when he was first considered to replace Jurgen Klopp.

While Alonso is ready for a return, he is seeking assurances regarding his influence over future squad planning at Anfield.

Salah departure offers chance for fundamental squad rebuild

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

The potential arrival of Alonso coincides with the confirmed departure of Mohamed Salah, who will leave the club this summer.

Salah has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances, and his exit will leave a significant void in the attacking ranks.

Transitioning to Alonso’s tactical system could allow players like Wirtz to take on greater responsibility in a new era.

The board appear convinced that a change in leadership is necessary to arrest the current decline and secure future success.