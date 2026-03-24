Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool: What next for the Egyptian king?

By Ben Knapton | 24 Mar 2026 19:24

Liverpool have confirmed that legendary attacker Mohamed Salah will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a golden nine-year spell at Anfield.

The 33-year-old penned a new two-season contract extension on Merseyside last summer following the Reds' second Premier League title win, but his fortunes soon took a nosedive under Arne Slot.

Salah angrily hit out at the Dutchman for benching him over the winter, claiming that his relationship with Slot was non-existent and accusing the club of throwing him under the bus before the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nevertheless, the Egyptian stayed put on Merseyside for the second half of the campaign and re-established himself as a regular starter under Slot, albeit while failing to match his record-breaking output from 2024-25.

Now, Salah has put an end to long-running speculation over his future, as Liverpool announced on Tuesday evening that he would depart Anfield when the campaign draws to a close.

Liverpool confirm Mohamed Salah exit at end of season

"Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season," Liverpool said in a statement. "The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.

"Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.

"With plenty still left to play for this season, Salah is firmly focused on trying to achieve the best possible finish to the campaign for Liverpool and, therefore, the time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield."

Following a forgettable first Premier League spell at Chelsea, Salah returned to British shores with Liverpool in 2017 and has since cemented a legacy as one of the best players the division has ever seen - in the eyes of some fans, the best.

Salah has netted a staggering 255 goals in 435 matches for Liverpool across all competitions, placing him third in the Reds' all-time scoring charts, only behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

The 33-year-old has also registered 189 goals and 92 assists in the Premier League alone for Liverpool, the most direct involvements for one club in the history of the competition, while winning four Golden Boots and three PFA and FWA Footballer of the Year prizes.

Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool: What next for Egyptian king?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool fans knew this day would eventually come - they just did not know exactly when. But by laying the uncertainty to rest, Salah has enabled his teammates to direct their focus purely on the latter stages of the Premier League and FA Cup.

However, the transfer rumour mill will inevitably begin to swirl, and the expectation is that the Saudi Pro League will finally pull off the transfer they have been yearning for ever since Al-Ittihad's failed £150m offer in 2023.

Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are also expected to be strong contenders for Salah's signature this summer, but MLS clubs - including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami - could also throw their hat into the ring.

If Salah feels that his European adventure is not yet complete, his agent has allegedly been in touch with Serie A teams, but it would be a shock not to see the 33-year-old become the latest jewel in the Saudi crown later in 2026.