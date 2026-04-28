Preview: Mirassol vs Always Ready - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Apr 2026 13:15

Mirassol host Always Ready on matchday three of the Copa Libertadores. The fixture will be played at Estádio José Maria de Campos Maia, home of the Paulista side, on Wednesday, April 29. The home side are enduring a difficult spell and currently sit 18th in the table, inside the relegation zone. Always Ready, by contrast, lead the group but arrive with a poor historical record in the Libertadores, having yet to register a victory in the competition.

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs. Given the recent form of both sides, a closely contested encounter is expected, with few goals and the possibility of a draw.

Match preview

Mirassol are experiencing an inconsistent run in the Copa Libertadores. In their opening fixture, the side started well by beating Lanús 1-0.

In the following round, however, the team were defeated 2-0 by LDU, the current group leaders. As a result, the Brazilian club sit in second place with three points, the same total as Lanús.

To maintain this position, Mirassol need at least to take a point in this round and also hope for an LDU victory over Lanús. The group situation therefore keeps the team on alert.

In the Brazilian Championship, the situation is also delicate. Mirassol occupy 18th position, inside the relegation zone, with nine points from 12 matches, the result of two wins, three draws and seven defeats.

In their most recent fixture, the side were beaten by São Paulo. Before that, they had drawn 1-1 with Bragantino in the Copa do Brasil.

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Always Ready, meanwhile, have yet to win in this edition of the Libertadores. In their opening fixture, they lost 1-0 to LDU and, in the second round, were beaten by the same scoreline, this time by Lanús.

Even so, the team have shown strength in matches in their domestic championship. The side have scored the opening goal in three of their last four fixtures, while Mirassol have fallen behind on the scoreboard in that same span, a statistic that reinforces the possibility of this scenario repeating itself.

The two clubs have never faced each other, and this will be their first meeting. Even so, the expectation is for a low-tempo match, given that both sides arrive under pressure and with little margin for error at this stage of the season.

Mirassol Copa Libertadores form:

W L

Mirassol form (all competitions):

W L L W D L

Always Ready Copa Libertadores form:

L L

Always Ready form (all competitions):

W L D L W W

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Mirassol go into the fixture without defender Lucas Oliveira, who was sent off in the previous game.

Firmino Negueba is out for the season and is recovering from knee surgery.

Midfielder Yuri Lara is a doubt after twisting his ankle. Igor Carius completes the treatment room with a thigh injury.

Always Ready will be at virtually full strength, with only one absentee: defender Caicedo, who received a red card in the previous game and is suspended.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Formiga, Victor, Machado, Reinaldo; Aldo, Denílson; Galeano, Shaylon, Alesson; Luís. Head coach: Rafael Guanaes.

Always Ready possible starting lineup:

Baroja; Hurtado, Rodriguez, Gómez, Suarez; Cuellar; Nava, Lima, Saucedo, Rambal; Triverio. Head coach: Julio Baldivieso.

We say: Mirassol 1-1 Always Ready

The match looks set to feature little attacking action, with no more than two goals expected. Always Ready do not tend to score frequently, and four of their five most recent fixtures have finished with fewer than 2.5 goals. The same has been true of Mirassol in three of their last four matches.

Both teams arrive with players suspended after dismissals, which points to a more serious, hard-fought encounter with plenty of physical contact. For that reason, the trend suggests at least seven bookings. Mirassol's last match produced only four, while Always Ready's ended with 10. The average between those figures comes to exactly seven, the scenario anticipated for this clash.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.