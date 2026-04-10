Preview: Mirassol vs Bahia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Apr 2026 18:37

Mirassol welcome Bahia in round 11 of the Campeonato Brasileiro this Saturday, in a meeting between two sides experiencing contrasting fortunes in the 2026 campaign. While the hosts are searching for a much-needed resurgence after a prolonged winless run, Bahia arrive with momentum and consistency on their side. However, the head-to-head record at the Maião has produced a few surprises, suggesting that home advantage could still make this a competitive encounter.

The Leão Caipira are enduring one of the toughest spells in their short top-flight history. With just six points from ten matches, Mirassol have fallen well short of expectations, a stark contrast to the form that secured them a fourth-place finish in 2025. There was, however, a timely boost in midweek, as a 1-0 victory over Lanús in the Copa Libertadores brought an end to an 11-match winless streak that included seven defeats and four draws.

In contrast, Bahia, under the guidance of Rogério Ceni, have emerged as one of the most consistent sides in this season’s Brasileirão. The Esquadrão de Aço have collected 17 points and travel to the interior of São Paulo after a full week of preparation, free from other competitive commitments. That difference in schedule could prove decisive, particularly given the physical toll of Mirassol’s recent run of fixtures.

Match preview

Mirassol have endured a deeply troubled start to the Brasileirão. In ten matches played, the side have claimed only one victory alongside three draws and five defeats — figures that reflect their difficulty in competing consistently at the top level. This record leaves the Leão Caipira in a precarious position in the early rounds of the competition.

The attacking department has been one of the principal problems. With only ten goals scored, the front line has shown low effectiveness in both chance creation and finishing. At the same time, the defence has conceded 14 goals, contributing to a concerning negative goal difference — the worst among clubs in the lower reaches of the table.

Their recent run in Série A further illustrates the club's difficult period. Mirassol have lost five consecutive league matches, against Palmeiras, Coritiba, Vitória, Botafogo and Red Bull Bragantino. These results have increased the pressure on the squad and highlighted their inability to respond within the competition.

Defensively, the figures are even more alarming. The side have conceded at least one goal in each of their last nine Brasileirão matches, pointing to a persistent fragility in their defensive structure. Moreover, they have rarely managed to take the lead, having opened the scoring in only one of those fixtures.

Despite the bleak picture in the league, the club found an important release valve in another competition. In the first international fixture of their history, Mirassol defeated Lanús 1-0, securing a historic and significant result. The goal was scored by João Victor, with an assist from Reinaldo, in a performance that lifted the mood considerably within the camp.

Even so, the physical challenge is evident. The short interval of just three days between the international match and the Brasileirão fixture could affect the side's performance. The players' recovery will be a decisive factor heading into the contest.

© Imago

Bahia, meanwhile, arrive in a more settled position. Despite a 2-1 defeat to Palmeiras, the side remain well placed in the table, occupying fifth position with 17 points from nine matches. That negative result has not undermined the consistent displays they have produced up to this point.

Away from home, the Tricolor have been particularly efficient. The side have won three of their four away matches, a record that places them among the best-performing sides on the road. This characteristic adds further confidence ahead of the contest.

Bahia also benefited from a full week of preparation. Without commitments in other competitions, the squad were able to focus entirely on this Brasileirão fixture — a potential advantage against opponents who arrive more fatigued.

The most recent meeting between the sides was a 5-1 thrashing of Bahia by Mirassol, the club's biggest victory in Série A history. For Bahia, the result carried significant negative weight, regarded as the side's worst performance of the previous season.

This Saturday's contest will mark only the third official meeting between the clubs. Bahia arrive better organised and with a superior record, while Mirassol aim to use home advantage to replicate their strong performances in front of their own supporters.

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

D L L L L L

Mirassol form (all competitions):

L L L L L W

Bahia Brasileiro form:

D W W L W L

Bahia form (all competitions):

D W W L W L

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Mirassol go into the match in a positive position regarding squad availability, with Igor Carius the only confirmed absentee. This allows the manager to work with a near-complete group, which has not always been the case at earlier points of the season. The victory over Lanús, as well as being historic, has restored confidence within the camp and is likely to influence the retention of the structure used in the Libertadores.

In attack, there may be a change to the starting line-up. Edson Carioca emerges as the leading candidate to lead the line following a strong recent showing, while Tiquinho Soares continues to seek greater consistency. The competition for the position therefore remains open, offering the manager different options for the fixture.

Reinaldo remains a key figure both on and off the pitch, providing leadership and contributing technically at decisive moments. However, the primary concern relates to the squad's physical condition, given the short interval between matches. Mirassol must balance the emotional lift of their recent victory against accumulated fatigue — a factor that could directly affect their performance as the match progresses.

Bahia arrive with a number of important absentees, as Ronaldo and Ruan Pablo remain in the medical department and are ruled out. The situation does bring positive news, however: Kanu has returned to training and could feature from the bench, while Mateo Sanabria has taken partial part in sessions, broadening the attacking options. These developments give the manager greater flexibility in adjusting the side.

With Ronaldo absent, Léo Vieira continues as the starting goalkeeper and is expected to remain a trusted component of the defensive structure. The tendency is for the same core line-up that faced Palmeiras to be retained, with only minor adjustments. In defence, Gabriel Xavier may be handed a starting role, while in attack Cristian Olivera emerges as an option to add greater mobility.

In midfield, Everton Ribeiro remains the primary creative force, organising the side's rhythm. Alongside him, Jean Lucas maintains his role as a balancing presence, contributing both defensively and in support of the attack. The pair continue to serve as pillars of Bahia's strong recent form.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Igor Formiga, João Victor, Lucas Oliveira, Reinaldo; Neto Moura, José Aldo, Eduardo; Negueba, Edson Carioca, Alesson. Manager: Rafael Guanaes.

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Léo Vieira; Acevedo, Gabriel Xavier, Ramos Mingo, Luciano Juba; Caio Alexandre, Jean Lucas, Everton Ribeiro; Erick Pulga, Everaldo, Cristian Olivera. Manager: Rogério Ceni.

We say: Mirassol 1-1 Bahia

Mirassol come into this contest on the back of a morale-boosting victory over Lanús, which ended an 11-match winless run and eased some of the pressure surrounding the squad. However, their recent Brasileirão form remains a concern, with inconsistency and a lack of cutting edge in attack continuing to undermine their performances. The quick turnaround of just three days since their Libertadores outing could also have a physical impact as the game unfolds.

Bahia, by contrast, have enjoyed a calmer preparation period, benefiting from a full week on the training ground and the ability to focus solely on this fixture. They will also be driven by the memory of last season’s heavy defeat at this venue, adding extra motivation to their approach. With a solid record on the road, the Tricolor de Aço arrive as a well-balanced and dangerous side, fully capable of posing problems away from home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.