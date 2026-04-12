Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Toulouse vs. Lille

By Matt Law | 12 Apr 2026 00:20

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Lille's trip to Toulouse, and a clash between Lyon and Lorient.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

In-form Lille will aim to tighten their grip on third place when they travel south to face Toulouse this weekend, with the hosts eyeing a push into the upper half of the Ligue 1 table.

The Mastiffs currently occupy fourth in the French top-flight table following Marseille's win over Metz, while Les Violets sit 11th, one point behind 10th-placed Lorient.

We say: Toulouse 1-2 Lille

Toulouse possess enough quality to threaten Lille's impressive momentum, but their struggles against leading sides may again prove decisive.

With greater incentive in the race for Champions League places and a strong recent record in this fixture, the visitors should find a way to edge this one.

> Click here to read our full preview for Toulouse vs. Lille, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Both Nice and Le Havre can give themselves some breathing room in the battle to avoid relegation when they square off in Ligue 1 action on Sunday at Allianz Riviera.

Last weekend, Nice remained 15th thanks to a 3-1 defeat at Strasbourg, keeping them a point below Le Havre, who drew 1-1 with Auxerre to maintain their 14th place standing.

We say: Nice 0-0 Le Havre

Both teams know they likely cannot afford to come away pointless many more times, and we expect each will be a little uneasy about taking too many chances.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nice vs. Le Havre, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Lyon will aim, at worst, to maintain a place in Europe with a victory on Sunday at Groupama Stadium against Lorient.

Heading into matchday 29 of the Ligue 1 season, Les Gones are sixth following a 0-0 draw at Angers, with Lorient 10 points behind them in ninth after drawing 1-1 with Paris FC.

We say: Lyon 1-1 Lorient

Lorient have been slow out of the gate away from home, but have often made a comeback, and Lyon’s inability to close out games lately has us leaning towards a draw in this one.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lyon vs. Lorient, including team news and predicted lineups