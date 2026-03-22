Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Lyon vs. Monaco

By Matt Law | 22 Mar 2026 00:15

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Lyon's home fixture with Monaco and Lille's trip to Marseille.

© Imago / Pro Shots

In search of their first Ligue 1 victory this month, Lyon return to Groupama Stadium on Sunday for a date with a red-hot Monaco side.

A 0-0 draw at Le Havre last week kept OL in fourth place, four points above Les Monegasques, who are sixth following a 2-0 triumph over Brest.

We say: Lyon 0-1 Monaco

A little momentum can go a long way, and Monaco are starting to peak at the right time and look determined to get back into a Champions League position.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lyon vs. Monaco, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

Paris FC will aim to continue their steady Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday when they host Le Havre at the Stade Jean-Bouin, in a fixture that promises to be a tightly contested battle between two evenly matched sides.

With both teams looking to maintain a safe distance from the relegation zone, recent meetings suggest another cagey affair, as the last four encounters between them have all ended without a winner since January 2022.

We say: Paris FC 1-0 Le Havre

Paris FC have become defensively solid under Kombouare, conceding only from a late penalty against Lyon in recent matches, which highlights their growing resilience at the back.

Although this fixture has consistently been low-scoring with shared points in recent years, the renewed energy in the capital could prove decisive, and the hosts may just edge the contest to hand Le Havre another defeat.

> Click here to read our full preview for Paris FC vs. Le Havre, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Rennes will attempt to respond positively after a painful defeat when they welcome Ligue 1’s most troubled side, FC Metz, to Roazhon Park on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts remain firmly focused on their push for European qualification in Ligue 1, while the visitors arrive facing the increasingly bleak prospect of relegation.

We say: Rennes 3-0 Metz

Rennes will be desperate to respond after their Lille defeat, and they have the firepower to make Metz's porous defence pay from the first whistle.

Metz have conceded the most this season, and facing a Rennes attack in full flight at Roazhon Park, their chances of keeping that number down are slim.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rennes vs. Metz, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Marseille will seek to maintain their 100% Ligue 1 record this month when they host Lille at Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

Ahead of matchday 27, OM sit third in the table following a 1-0 win over Auxerre last week, putting them two places above Lille, who beat Rennes 2-1.

We say: Marseille 1-1 Lille

Five of the last six competitive meetings between these two at the Velodrome ended in a draw, and we expect to see a tight 90 minutes with both sides eager to avoid defeat, given how close things are in the race for Europe.

> Click here to read our full preview for Marseille vs. Lille, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PsnewZ

Nantes are set to welcome Strasbourg to the Stade de la Beaujoire this Sunday night in Ligue 1, with the hosts desperate for a victory to help them in their relegation battle.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be hopeful of a win to aid them in their quest to qualify for the Europa Conference League next season.

We say: Nantes 0-1 Strasbourg

Strasbourg should have too much for Nantes in attack; however, there may be concern that they have been playing several games in quick succession over the past few weeks, and this may provide a bit of hope for Nantes to upset the odds and move out of the relegation zone.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nantes vs. Strasbourg, including team news and predicted lineups