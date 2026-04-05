Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Monaco vs. Marseille

By Matt Law | 05 Apr 2026 00:15

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Monaco's home fixture with Marseille, and a trip to Angers for Lyon.

© Imago / Pro Shots

Lyon and Angers will hope their return from the international break sparks a resurgence as both teams go head to head at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday.

Les Gones are winless in their last eight matches across all competitions (D3, L5), while the Black and Whites have lost five of their most recent six outings (W1).

We say: Angers 0-2 Lyon

This contest could prove cagey, but Lyon’s superior quality and strong head-to-head record may ultimately prove decisive.

With Angers struggling in the final third and Les Gones still firmly in the race for a top three finish, the visitors look well placed to edge this encounter.

> Click here to read our full preview for Angers vs. Lyon, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Lorient will celebrate their centenary this Sunday when they host Paris FC at the Stade du Moustoir in a crucial Ligue 1 fixture.

The hosts, currently comfortable in mid-table, will aim to continue their impressive home form, while the visitors seek their first away victory under new management as they look to move further away from the relegation battle.

We say: Lorient 1-0 Paris FC

Lorient have lost just once in their previous six matches and remain in strong form at home, where they are unbeaten in their last 11 league games and have suffered only one defeat all season.

Paris FC are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning twice during that period, while they have also avoided defeat in their last five away league games but drawn their previous four, and we therefore back the hosts to edge a narrow victory on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lorient vs. Paris FC, including team news and predicted lineups

Le Havre will welcome Auxerre to the Stade Oceane in Ligue 1 this Sunday, with the pair aiming to move further away from the relegation zone.

A victory could be enough to secure the hosts’ top-flight status for next season, while a win for the visitors will go a long way in their battle against relegation.

We say: Le Havre 1-2 Auxerre

Le Havre have been struggling in recent weeks as they aim to get across the line regarding securing their Ligue 1 status.

The hosts have struggled in front of goal this season, while Auxerre have found form in recent weeks as they battle against relegation, picking points up, and we expect them to secure another win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Le Havre vs. Auxerre, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

The bottom two will lock horns when Metz welcome Nantes to Stade Saint-Symphorien for Sunday's Ligue 1 fixture.

The hosts are propping up the Ligue 1 standings with 14 points to their name, while the visitors are just three points better off in 17th place.

We say: Metz 2-1 Nantes

Both teams will view Sunday's game as a massive opportunity to pick up three points in their respective survival bids.

Small margins could be the difference in a tight contest, and we think the hosts could use the power of home advantage to pull off their fourth league win of the season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Metz vs. Nantes, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Red-hot Monaco resume their push for a top-three finish as they welcome fellow Champions League hopefuls Marseille to Stade Louis II for Sunday’s high-profile clash.

The Principality club sit sixth in the Ligue 1 table, three points behind the visitors, who occupy third with just seven games left to play.

We say: Monaco 2-1 Marseille

This encounter has the makings of an entertaining and high-scoring contest between two sides with strong attacking output, though Monaco’s momentum and impressive home form could prove decisive.

A dominant recent home record in this fixture further tilts the tie in favour of the hosts, a case strengthened by Marseille’s poor away form against sides in the upper part of the table.

> Click here to read our full preview for Monaco vs. Marseille, including team news and predicted lineups