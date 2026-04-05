Sunday’s Bundesliga predictions and previews including Union Berlin vs. St Pauli, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Koln

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Apr 2026 00:05

Today's Bundesliga predictions include a pair of vital clashes in the relegation battle, with St Pauli desperate to escape the drop zone, before FC Koln fight to prevent a possible descent into the bottom three.

© Imago / MIS

St Pauli risk being cut adrift in the Bundesliga's bottom three if they fail to beat hosts Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Sunday.

Union are ninth with 31 points and should be confident of survival, while their opponents are 16th in the relegation playoff spot with 24 points following their 2-1 defeat against Freiburg on March 22.

We say: Union Berlin 1-0 St Pauli

Sunday's clash is likely to be a low-scoring affair considering both teams have struggled offensively in recent months.

While the game could be closely fought, St Pauli's record on the road is hugely concerning, and Union Berlin should be seen as favourites.

> Click here to read our full preview for Union Berlin vs. St Pauli, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Hartenfelser

With a new manager at the helm, FC Koln will be hoping to distance themselves from the Bundesliga's relegation zone on Sunday, when they travel to take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park.

Die Adler are looking to bounce back after their defeat last time out, while the Billy Goats are searching for their first win since January.

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 FC Koln

Frankfurt may be inconsistent, but Albert Riera's perfect home record suggests that they are likely to get the better of their relegation-threatened visitors this weekend.

That being said, Koln could put up a fight thanks to the 'new manager bounce', though it would be shocking if they were to take all three points on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Koln, including team news and possible lineups