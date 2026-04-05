Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including Inter Milan vs. Roma

By Matt Law | 05 Apr 2026 00:10

Today's Serie A predictions include Inter Milan's home clash with Roma, and a fixture between Pisa and Torino.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Having escaped the Serie A drop zone just before international football intervened, Cremonese will seek three more precious points on Sunday, when they welcome Bologna to Stadio Zini.

While Cremo are embroiled in a fierce battle for top-flight survival, their mid-table visitors have one eye on an exciting European adventure.

We say: Cremonese 1-1 Bologna

Seven of the last 10 league matches between these sides have ended in a draw, and that could be the outcome once again.

Relegation-threatened Cremonese will be highly motivated under new boss Giampaolo, but Bologna are hard to beat away from home and should leave Lombardy with at least one point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cremonese vs. Bologna, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table, Pisa hope their return from the international break sparks a turnaround in their bid for a rare relegation escape, and they will fancy their chances against an inconsistent Torino at Cetilar® Arena on Sunday.

The Black and Blues are seven points adrift of safety with just eight games left to play, while Toro sit 14th, six points above the drop and a sizeable 21 behind the top six.

We say: Pisa 1-2 Torino

This contest has the makings of a high-scoring affair between two sides with the worst defensive records in the division, though the difference in attacking output could prove decisive.

Torino have scored 34 league goals, 11 more than Pisa, and that added cutting edge may allow the visitors to secure a hard-fought victory on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Pisa vs. Torino, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Inter Milan's pursuit of the Serie A title will continue this weekend, when the Scudetto favourites welcome Roma to San Siro for a Sunday night showdown.

Though Inter sit six points clear of AC Milan at the top, recent results have kept their city rivals in contention with eight rounds remaining.

We say: Inter Milan 1-0 Roma

The return of their talisman should halt Inter's downturn, keeping them on track to reclaim the Italian title.

An attack led by Lautaro Martinez can breach Roma's usually mean defence, edging a tight battle between teams that frequently struggle to beat fellow top-six sides.

> Click here to read our full preview for Inter Milan vs. Roma, including team news and predicted lineups