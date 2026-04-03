Preview: Inter Milan vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 03 Apr 2026 13:57 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 10:46

Inter Milan's pursuit of the Serie A title will continue this weekend, when the Scudetto favourites welcome Roma to San Siro for a Sunday night showdown.

Though Inter sit six points clear of AC Milan at the top, recent results have kept their city rivals in contention with eight rounds remaining.

Match preview

Since beating Juventus in the most recent Derby d'Italia, Inter have struggled to match their high standards in three separate competitions - coinciding with the absence of inspirational skipper Lautaro Martinez.

Back-to-back defeats against Bodo/Glimt sent them crashing out of the Champions League, then they beat Genoa and played out a goalless cup draw with Como but subsequently lost to Milan in the Derby della Madonnina.

Cristian Chivu's side were then denied by a late leveller against Atalanta, before going three league games without a win for the first time since April 2023.

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Before international football intervened, the Nerazzurri let an early lead slip against relegation-threatened Fiorentina at Stadio Franchi, ultimately settling for a 1-1 draw.

As a result, their once formidable lead at the Serie A summit has been cut down to six points, and even reigning champions Napoli have moved to within seven of top spot.

Nonetheless, Chivu's first campaign could yet end with a rare domestic double: Inter's Coppa Italia semi-final against Como will conclude with the home leg later this month.

Despite a dip in their proud European record, domestically they have remained tough to beat on home soil this season, posting 11 wins, two draws and just two losses in Serie A.

Now, one day before Milan and Napoli clash in Campania, Inter will aim to get back on track by beating Roma, who they edged 1-0 in October's reverse fixture.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

After previously struggling at San Siro, Roma have actually won two of their last three away games against Inter before heading into this crucial contest: Matias Soule scored the Giallorossi's winner there just under a year ago.

Recovering from a painful Europa League exit to domestic rivals Bologna, they recently signed off for the international break by beating Lecce 1-0 and ended a costly five-match winless streak.

That result left them alongside Juventus on 54 points, just three behind fourth-placed Como in a frantic race for Italy's final Champions League spot - but they now face a difficult run-in.

Set to meet Atalanta, Fiorentina, Bologna again, and old foes Lazio before the end of term, Roma will hit the home straight with perhaps the toughest test of all.

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini - who had a short, ill-fated spell as Inter boss several years ago - has personally lost more matches against the Nerazzurri than anyone else: 18 of 32 meetings so far.

Furthermore, his current club have accrued 10 points fewer on the road compared to 32 in front of their own fans, and Roma's last away win across all competitions dates back to January.

In fact, seven of the capital club's 10 league defeats have come from away fixtures, making their long journey north one to be feared rather than anticipated.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

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Inter Milan form (all competitions):

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Roma Serie A form:

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Roma form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

In line for his first start since February, Inter captain Martinez will aim to make up for lost time on Sunday evening.

Despite his long absence, 'El Toro' continues to lead the Capocannoniere rankings with 14 league goals - eight of which have broken the deadlock.

Fellow frontman Marcus Thuram has been below his best in recent months, but after ending a 17-game drought for France, he will challenge Pio Esposito for selection at club level.

The latter has notched the Nerazzurri's last two goals; however, he spurned a big chance then missed from the spot as Italy lost their latest World Cup playoff in a penalty shootout against Bosnia-Herzegovina, after Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni had been sent off.

Having borne the brunt of much media criticism, Bastoni should still play this weekend, as Yann Bisseck and Carlos Augusto are both ruled out; ex-Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi may start in place of Bisseck.

If selected, Acerbi would be responsible for shackling Roma's star striker Donyell Malen; since his arrival midway through January, Malen has been the top scorer in Serie A with seven goals.

Gasperini has had to rely on the Netherlands international amid several absences. Though Paulo Dybala and Artem Dovbyk are now closing in on returns, Evan Ferguson is still sidelined with an ankle problem.

Soule and Inter transfer target Manu Kone are back in full training, but Arsenal-linked Wesley suffered a muscular injury on Brazil duty and will be out of action for at least the next fortnight.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, El Aynaoui, Tsimikas; Pisilli, Pellegrini; Malen

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We say: Inter Milan 1-0 Roma

The return of their talisman should halt Inter's downturn, keeping them on track to reclaim the Italian title.

An attack led by Lautaro Martinez can breach Roma's usually mean defence, edging a tight battle between teams that frequently struggle to beat fellow top-six sides.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.