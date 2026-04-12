Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Sporting: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori latest

By Ben Knapton | 12 Apr 2026 07:56

Ninety minutes away from a second straight Champions League semi-final, Arsenal host Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta's men would have likely taken a draw at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in the opening encounter, but super substitute Kai Havertz popped up with a late winner in a 1-0 first-leg victory.

Havertz's strike could very well prove critical after the events of the weekend, as Arsenal's Premier League title charge suffered a potentially major setback in a 2-1 reverse to Bournemouth.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sporting, who edged out Estrela Amadora 1-0 in the Primeira Liga last time out.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: April 15 (vs. Sporting)

After missing training on Thursday, Riccardo Calafiori was absent from the loss to Bournemouth with an unexplained injury, one that has also rendered him doubtful for Wednesday's second leg.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: April 15 (vs. Sporting)

Likewise, Martin Odegaard did not make Saturday's matchday squad after picking up a knock in the first leg, although he was seen arriving with the team at the Emirates, suggesting that his issue is not overly serious.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: April 15 (vs. Sporting)

Bukayo Saka is still recovering from the unspecified issue he sustained on international duty with England, and his chances of making the cut in midweek are currently slim.

Jurrien Timber

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: April 15 (vs. Sporting)

Similarly, Jurrien Timber has not featured for the Gunners since before the latest international hiatus, and the Dutchman's status for the midweek game is still clouded in uncertainty.

Mikel Merino

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Mikel Merino underwent an operation to treat a foot fracture a couple of months ago, and the midfielder is bidding to make his comeback before the end of the season and in time for the World Cup.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for the second leg, but Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi would miss the first leg of any semi-final if they pick up a yellow card here.