Aston Villa lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Europa League semi-final first leg

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Apr 2026 10:30 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 10:30

Aston Villa are sweating over the fitness of Amadou Onana ahead of Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first-leg clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The midfielder was left out of the Lions squad that suffered a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Fulham last weekend, and head coach Unai Emery is unsure whether the Belgian will be available for selection.

Fellow midfielder Boubacar Kamara (knee) remains a long-term absentee, while January signing Alysson is still dealing with a fitness issue and is not expected to feature this week.

Emery has already suggested that Lamare Bogarde will continue in centre-midfield alongside Youri Tielemans if Onana is not fit to start, though ex-Forest man Douglas Luiz and Ross Barkley are two more options at his disposal.

Should Emery opt to freshen up his defence, Ian Maatsen and Tyrone Mings could replace Lucas Dinge and Pau Torres to start alongside Ezri Konsa and Matty Cash in a four-man backline in front of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Jadon Sancho and Emiliano Buendia will continue to battle for a start on the left flank, as John McGinn plays on the right side of midfield and Morgan Rogers operates in an advanced central role behind Ollie Watkins, who has scored three goals in his last two Europa League away games.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Bogarde, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Aston Villa