Preview: Peterborough United vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 30 Apr 2026 21:50

Both aiming to get back to winning ways to end the League One season, Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers will meet at the Weston Homes Stadium on the final day on Saturday.

An eight-game winless streak has seen the hosts fall to 17th spot in the League One table, while their visitors are four points better off in 15th place.

Match preview

Peterborough United head into the final game of the League One season on Saturday aiming to bow out on a positive note and end a poor run of recent form.

The 2025-26 term has been a mixed one, with Luke Williams arriving in late October to take over a side threatened by relegation.

He would lead the Posh to mid-table security, and back-to-back wins in February left them in the hunt for a playoff spot, but they have since hit a major rut in the final months of the term, winning just one of their last 14 league outings.

That came in mid-March, and they have managed just four points from eight games since, most recently hosting Mansfield Town in midweek, on the back of a 3-1 away loss to Stockport County, and playing out a goalless draw.

Having now dropped back down to 17th in a volatile campaign, with positives to take from their start under Williams but cause for concern in recent months, Peterborough United will hope to lift spirits with a home win to close out the term.

© Iconsport / PA Images, Alamy

Their visitors arrive, led by former Posh manager Grant McCann, also hoping to bow out with a victory at the weekend.

After winning promotion from League Two last time around, Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed a creditable campaign on the whole in England's third tier, comfortably securing survival eventually with 57 points on the board from 45 outings.

A dismal run between mid-September and early 2026 left the South Yorkshire side threatened by the drop, but they would move clear of the bottom four with an upturn in form, going on to pick up 10 wins and 33 points from their next 19 outings culminating in consecutive triumphs in mid-April.

With mid-table status then guaranteed, the Rovers went on to fall to a 2-0 home loss to champions Lincoln City, before hosting playoff-chasing Stevenage last weekend and taking a creditable point from a 1-1 draw, pulling level through Billy Sharp 20 minutes from time after Matt Phillips's first-half opener.

Peterborough United League One form:

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Doncaster Rovers League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Peterborough United will remain without defenders Rio Adebisi, Carl Johnston and Sam Hughes due to ongoing injuries.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan will hope to come in and lead the line from the outset, having managed 12 league goals during his loan spell from Chelsea, while Harry Leonard remains a key man with 15 to his name alongside five assists in the third tier.

Brandon Khela is also competing to return from the start, but Ben Woods should again get the nod in the engine room alongside mainstay Archie Collins.

Doncaster Rovers will remain without James Maxwell, Francis Okoronkwo and Luke Molyneux, while Tom Nixon and Robbie Gotts are fresh injury concerns and may also sit out.

Harry Clifton and Hakeeb Adelakun will both home to return to the attack from the start, while McCann refused to confirm whether loanees including Elliot Lee and goalkeepers Zander Clark and Thimothee Lo-Tutala will be involved on the final day.

Billy Sharp, who is set to depart over the summer having scored 68 goals in 197 appearances for the club across three spells, will also hope to play a part up front after his leveller off the bench last time out.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Lees, Okagbue, Mendy; Collins, Woods; Garbett, Leonard, Lisbie; Morgan

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Grehan, Pearson, Senior; Robinson, Broadbent; Adelakun, Bailey, Clifton; Hanlan

We say: Peterborough United 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

Both left with little to fight for on the final day of the season, and having seen momentum fade recently, we anticipate the sides sharing the points at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.