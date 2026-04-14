Preview: Peterborough United vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 14 Apr 2026 13:24 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 13:25

Peterborough United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Port Vale to the Weston Homes Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts currently sit 16th in the League One table and are just four points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are in the bottom four.

Match preview

Peterborough have won just one of their last 10 league games and head into Thursday's game off the back of a disappointing defeat to fellow strugglers Blackpool.

The Seasiders won 3-1 thanks to a brace from Dale Taylor and a Tom Bloxham strike, while Brandon Khela was on target for Peterborough.

Posh boss Luke Williams admitted after the game that his side were "awful" and their "football was dreadful", but insisted he has "no fears" about relegation.

Peterborough do have two games in hand on Exeter, who currently occupy the fourth relegation spot, and will be looking to make the most of that advantage by beating Port Vale on Thursday.

It is also worth noting that Peterborough have beaten Port Vale in their last six meetings, including a 1-0 victory at Vale Park in December.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Port Vale, meanwhile, beat Rotherham United 1-0 last week and will be hoping to pick up another victory over Barnsley on Tuesday evening before their trip to Peterborough.

The win over Rotherham boosted their small hopes of staying up this season, with the Valiants now 16 points from safety with seven games left to play.

Manager Jon Brady is hoping to mastermind a great escape, but believes the fact that his side will play their last seven games in just 19 days will make it "very tough".

However, they are ready to "grit it out and get on with it", with Brady "really proud" of the fight Port Vale are showing.

Peterborough United League One form:

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Port Vale League One form:

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Port Vale form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Peterborough are hopeful that both Tom Lees and Khela will be able to play, with Williams admitting the pair are "struggling with fatigue".

Ben Woods is also a doubt as his return from a serious calf injury is managed, with Williams revealing the midfielder is "struggling a little bit".

Port Vale, meanwhile, are missing the likes of Ben Heneghan and George Byers due to injuries.

Ryan Croasdale is expected to start in midfield after scoring on his return to action against Rotherham, having been sidelined for almost two months through injury.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Lees, Okagbue, Mills; Collins, Khela; Shofowoke, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Lawrence-Gabriel, John, Humphreys, Gordon; Croasdale, Walters; Hall, Garrity, Archer; Sherif

We say: Peterborough United 0-1 Port Vale

Peterborough are in really poor form at the moment, while Port Vale are hoping to pull off one of the greatest escapes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.