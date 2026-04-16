Liverpool to keep two 'most important' club figures ahead of busy summer window

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Apr 2026 20:53

After falling well short of the high standards set last season, Liverpool are preparing for a major rebuild in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Few title defences in recent memory have unravelled as dramatically as the Reds’, and the situation is compounded by the significant investment made in new signings.

Frustration is growing among sections of the fanbase, with increasing calls for Arne Slot to be dismissed, but the club hierarchy are expected to show patience and give him an opportunity to turn things around.

While a tally of 17 defeats would typically place any manager under serious pressure, Liverpool are likely to adopt a more measured approach, taking into account that Slot delivered the Premier League title in his debut season, making a swift dismissal seem premature.

At the same time, attention is not solely on the manager. The club are keen to maintain structural stability, with key decision-makers Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards expected to play central roles in reshaping the squad.

Huge summer for Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to Sky Sports, both Hughes and Edwards are set to remain in their positions for the summer window, despite some uncertainty surrounding their long-term futures.

Edwards returned to Liverpool as FSG’s head of football following Jurgen Klopp’s departure and subsequently appointed Hughes as sporting director after his successful spell at AFC Bournemouth.

Both are under contract until 2027, and the upcoming transfer window is shaping up to be a defining period for their project at Anfield.

Maximising the impact of big-money signings such as Alexander Isak (£125m) and Florian Wirtz (£116.5m) will be a key priority, alongside identifying a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave at the end of the season.

Liverpool set for major shake up

© Imago / justpictures.ch

Defensively, reinforcements are required despite the expected arrival of Jeremy Jacquet and the growing optimism surrounding Ibrahima Konate’s contract extension.

A new left-back is also on the agenda, with Andy Robertson set to depart and Kostas Tsimikas potentially following him out of the club.

The midfield is likely to undergo significant changes, with Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones all facing uncertain futures.

In attack, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott could be moved on, while the club may also look to sign another striker, particularly with Hugo Ekitike facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.