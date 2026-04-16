Chelsea transfer news: Blues in 'talks' to sign Man Utd and Liverpool target available for a bargain

By Lewis Blain | 16 Apr 2026 12:32

Chelsea are stepping up plans to strengthen their defence and have now moved for one of the Premier League’s standout summer opportunities.

With the Blues expected to make changes at the back, a new option has emerged firmly on their radar.

But they are not alone, with both Liverpool and Manchester United also thought to be in the race.

Chelsea hold talks with Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi

© Imago

Chelsea have held 'talks' with the representatives of Marcos Senesi ahead of a potential summer move, according to TEAMtalk.

The AFC Bournemouth centre-back is set to become a free agent at the end of the season after deciding not to renew his contract. That has alerted several top clubs, with the Blues now among those to have stepped up their interest in recent weeks.

Senesi has been one of Bournemouth’s most reliable performers this season and is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most consistent centre-backs.

Chelsea are exploring defensive reinforcements and see the Argentine as an experienced option who would not require a transfer fee.

Marcos Senesi also wanted by Man Utd and Liverpool

© Imago

The London side face strong competition from both Man Utd and Liverpool to the signing of Senesi.

The Reds are believed to be pushing particularly hard as they look to add another left-footed centre-back, while United are also keen to strengthen at the back in a cost-effective manner - both clubs have held discussions over a potential move.

There is also interest from abroad, with LaLiga giants Barcelona still monitoring Senesi’s situation. However, the Spanish outfit have yet to make a firm move, giving Chelsea and their Premier League rivals a chance to steal a march.

Marcos Senesi would be a bargain for any Premier League side

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

At 28, Senesi is entering the peak years of his career and would represent outstanding value on a free transfer.

You rarely get the chance to sign a proven Premier League centre-back without paying a fee, especially one who is comfortable on the ball, aggressive in the tackle, and already settled in English football.

For Chelsea, Liverpool or United, Senesi would offer instant depth and experience.

Given the amount clubs now spend on defenders, being able to sign a player of his quality for nothing could prove one of the smartest deals of the summer.