Chelsea injury news: Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Levi Colwill updates provided by Liam Rosenior

By Darren Plant | 16 Apr 2026 15:41

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that Reece James will not return against Manchester United on Saturday evening.

However, the Blues boss suggested that Trevoh Chalobah could be considered for selection after a month sidelined with an ankle injury.

Trailing their third-placed opponents by seven points in the Premier League table, Chelsea are under pressure to deliver a result in the game at Stamford Bridge.

With both players having returned to some form of training last week, there had been hope that the defensive duo could feature against the Red Devils.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rosenior indicated that only Chalobah may come back into contention.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Rosenior provides Chelsea injury update

Chalobah has not featured since suffering an ankle injury in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie versus Paris Saint-Germain on March 17.

Meanwhile, James has been absent since suffering a hamstring issue in the game versus Newcastle United three days earlier.

Rosenior told reporters: "Trevoh trained today, not quite fully, modified and we'll make a decision on him but he's very, very close.

"Reece is a little bit further away."

© Imago

Colwill to make Chelsea Under-21s appearance

Rosenior also provided an update on Levi Colwill, who has been sidelined since the start of August when he suffered a serious knee injury.

Although the centre-back is not in contention for a first-team return at the present time, Rosenior says that he will play for the Under-21s on Friday.

He said: "Obviously, Levi is an outstanding player and a leader in the dressing room. I think Levi will play some minutes for the under-21s tomorrow, which is fantastic for him.

"When you have a long-term injury, such as the extent of Levi's injury, you need a long rehab period. I want to make sure that he's 100% right in terms of his match fitness before we consider him for selection for our first team.

Winger Jamie Gittens is expected to remain sidelined for the Man United match with a hamstring injury.