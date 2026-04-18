Chelsea transfer news: Blues hold 'fresh talks' to sign Sunderland midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Apr 2026 17:37

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki in the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old joined the Black Cats from Belgian side Union SG last summer for a fee of £15m and has made an immediate impact at the Stadium of Light. Operating primarily as a defensive midfielder, Sadiki has made 27 Premier League starts this season as Sunderland push for a potential European qualification spot. Sadiki remains under a long-term contract until 2030, and the Black Cats are expected to demand a significant fee if they are to consider a sale.

Chelsea eye move for Noah Sadiki?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images Conor Molloy

According to journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea have already taken concrete steps towards signing Sadiki and are in active discussions with the player’s representatives.

Recent talks between the Blues’ hierarchy and his camp have reportedly made their intentions clear, with Sadiki emerging as a key target ahead of the summer.

Chelsea are expected to reshape their midfield following a disappointing campaign, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Enzo Fernandez, who has hinted at a potential move to Real Madrid.

Should the Argentine depart, the Blues will need a reliable replacement, and Sadiki fits the profile they are looking for.

Manchester United to rival Chelsea for Sadiki?

© Imago / Action Plus

Several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, are also believed to be monitoring Sadiki’s situation.

Man Utd, in particular, are keen to strengthen their midfield and view a defensive midfielder as a priority, especially with Casemiro set to leave.

The DR Congo international is regarded as a highly promising talent, capable of operating not only in midfield but also in defence and at right-back, adding to his appeal.

Sunderland, however, consider him a crucial part of their long-term project and are unlikely to sanction a sale without a substantial offer.