Real Madrid transfer news: Favourite 'emerges' for Dani Ceballos as midfielder heads for Bernabeu exit

By Matt Law | 18 Apr 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 17:08

Ajax have reportedly stepped up their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos ahead of this summer's transfer window, with the Spaniard set to leave Bernabeu.

Ceballos has only made 22 appearances for Los Blancos this season, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future with the capital giants.

The 29-year-old has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2027, but it is highly likely that he will be leaving the capital giants during this summer's transfer window.

Villarreal are among the clubs to be credited with an interest in Ceballos, but according to journalist Matteo Moretto, Ajax are currently at the head of the queue for his services.

© Imago

Ajax 'step up their interest' in Real Madrid's Ceballos

Moretto claims that Ajax have stepped up their pursuit of Ceballos, with the Spaniard thought to be open to joining the Dutch team at the end of the season.

Ceballos made the move to Real Madrid from Real Betis in the summer of 2017, and he has represented his current side on 214 occasions, scoring seven goals and registering 16 assists.

The midfielder has made 35 Champions League appearances during his time in the Spanish capital, while he has also been capped on 13 occasions by Spain, scoring once.

Real Madrid's alleged desire to move Ceballos on will mean that Ajax could sign the midfielder in a bargain deal during this summer's transfer window.

Ajax are currently fifth in the Eredivisie table, two points behind fourth-placed FC Twente and four points behind second-placed Feyenoord.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Will Camavinga leave Real Madrid this summer?

There is also currently widespread speculation surrounding the future of French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, with a number of clubs said to be considering a move.

Manchester United and Arsenal allegedly lead the Premier League interest in the midfielder, who is likely to cost at least £50m during the summer market.

However, despite the speculation, it is understood that Real Madrid are not actively looking to sell the France international, who has struggled for form this season.