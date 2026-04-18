Real Madrid news: Arbeloa's future in doubt as four high-profile successors identified

By Axel Clody | 18 Apr 2026 11:37

Real Madrid's Champions League campaign has ended in bitter fashion, with the future of head coach Alvaro Arbeloa suddenly hanging in the balance. The club exited the competition following a dramatic 3-4 defeat to Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich on Wednesday, going out 6-4 on aggregate. Late goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise sealed the Bavarians' place in the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.

For Real Madrid, the defeat effectively confirms a second consecutive season without a trophy. The club were already eliminated from the Copa del Rey and trail leaders Barcelona by nine points in La Liga with just seven rounds remaining.

Arbeloa's position under threat

© Imago / Pressinphoto

For most clubs, reaching the Champions League quarter-finals while sitting second in the league would represent a successful campaign. Real Madrid's demanding hierarchy, however, will not accept such modest returns. According to The Athletic, Arbeloa could soon lose his job despite only taking charge in January. Journalists suggest a dismissal is highly likely, though he could theoretically remain in post until the end of the season.

The Spaniard himself, however, insisted after the match that he was not giving his future a second thought. 'I'll say it again: it is the club's decision and I am a loyal supporter. All I want is for Real Madrid to win, regardless of who is in the dugout,' he said conciliatorily at his post-match press conference.

Four names on the shortlist

© Imago / IMAGO / Picture Point

Should Arbeloa be relieved of his duties, the question turns to who could replace him in the Spanish capital. The club are understood to have a shortlist of four high-profile candidates prepared. The first is former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is held in enormous regard by the Madrid hierarchy despite repeatedly insisting he is perfectly content in his current role at Red Bull and has no desire to move to the Bernabeu.

Club president Florentino Perez has long harboured a deep affection for Zinedine Zidane. The former midfielder, who led Real to three consecutive Champions League triumphs, is heavily linked with the soon-to-be-vacant France national team post.

Also in the frame is current France boss Didier Deschamps, who will step down from the national team after the World Cup — though he has not managed at club level since leaving Marseille in 2012.

The foursome is completed by United States national team coach Mauricio Pochettino, another manager Perez holds in high regard and has monitored for some time. His contract expires after the tournament, though the Argentine has hinted he could yet remain with the United States beyond the summer.