Chelsea injury news: Jamie Gittens, Filip Jorgensen updates provided ahead of Manchester United showdown

By Darren Plant | 18 Apr 2026 10:39

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has suggested that Jamie Gittens may not return from injury before the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has failed to justify his £55m price-tag since signing from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Just 12 starts and 15 substitute outings have been made in all competitions, the England Under-21 international contributing just one goal and five assists.

Furthermore, Gittens has not featured for the Blues since suffering a hamstring injury during the first half against West Ham United on January 31.

Although he did make one appearance on the substitutes' bench after initially recovering from the issue, he subsequently suffered a recurrence of the injury.

© Imago / News Images

Rosenior provides Gittens, Jorgensen update

Gittens was never in contention to return to the squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester United.

Nevertheless, Rosenior does not have a comeback date in mind for Gittens or goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

He said: "I can't give you a definitive answer on that. Jamie actually has responded really well to his last setback, but I don't want to put pressure on him.

"We need to make sure he's right in the long term."

When quizzed on Jorgensen, Rosenior replied: "Same".

Jorgensen has been sidelined for a number of weeks with a groin injury. He has not featured since the 5-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on March 11.

© Imago

Why Chelsea are missing Gittens, Jorgensen

While Jorgensen and Gittens are not necessarily adored by Chelsea supporters, the depth that they bring to the squad has been missed.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been inconsistent since the departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day, while Chelsea's wingers have misfired this season more than they have delivered.

In the case of Gittens, Rosenior has given the impression that he wanted to work with the player, who was introduced when Chelsea were trailing Napoli in the Champions League before prevailing by a 3-2 scoreline.

With that game taking place three days before his injury, Gittens has not had the opportunity to deliver on that trust.