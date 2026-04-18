Preview: Lens vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 18 Apr 2026 21:39

Fresh off their memorable Ligue 1 outing on Friday, Lens and Toulouse will meet again at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday for a place in the final of the Coupe de France.

Both sides advanced to this stage of the tournament thanks to shootout victories in the last eight, with Lens ousting Lyon and Toulouse upsetting Marseille.

Match preview

Despite an anxious final 20+ minutes, Les Sang et Or held their nerve when needed, converting all of their penalties after squandering a 2-0 lead in the second half of their quarter-final fixture.

As a result, they are through to their first semi-final at the Coupe de France since 2010 when they were eliminated at this stage by Monaco in extra-time (1-0).

Pierre Sage’s men have won their previous three competitive fixtures on home soil, netting a combined 11 goals over that stretch.

The northern French side have conceded just one opening half goal in the competition this season and have never been behind for a single second thus far.

They have only triumphed in one of their previous three semi-final outings in this competition at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, blanking Lyon 2-0 at this stage in 1998.

Four of their last five home meetings with Le Tefece have ended in Lens victories, including a dramatic 3-2 triumph in Ligue 1 on Friday, when they erased a two-goal deficit.

© Imago

All tournament long, it feels as though Toulouse have been sliding by, though all of those close games may have done them some good in the previous round.

Two of their four triumphs came on penalties, while the other two were won by a single goal, advancing them to their first semi-final since 2023.

Away from home, Carles Martinez has seen his side concede three or more goals in their last three competitive games, while winning just one of their previous seven encounters on the road in normal time (4-3 at Metz).

That said, three of their four victories in the tournament this season came as the visitors, while they triumphed in their only previous semi-final away game this century, edging Annecy 2-1 three years ago.

Only one of their four goals conceded at the Coupe de France this season came in the final 45 minutes, while four of their six goals thus far were scored in the second half.

While they have won just one of their previous 10 meetings versus Lens across all competitions, Les Pitchouns have a 100% record against them in the Coupe de France, failing to concede in either of those contests.

Lens Coupe de France form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Toulouse Coupe de France form:

Toulouse form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Press Wire

A hamstring strain will likely keep Regis Gurtner on the Lens sidelines for this one, Jonathan Gradit has a lower leg problem and Nidal Celik is uncertain due to a knock.

Florian Thauvin and Abdallah Sima both scored in their quarter-final fixture, while Robin Risser stopped Lyon’s fourth penalty to send his team through.

On the Toulouse side of things, Abu Francis has an ankle problem, Rafik Messali and Alex Dominguez are dealing with sore ankles, Frank Magri is doubtful because of a knee injury, while Mark McKenzie and Yann Gboho will be suspended.

Charlie Cresswell and Gboho found the back of the net in their previous Coupe de France affair, while Kjeti Haug saved one Marseille penalty with another flying over the bar.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Baidoo, Ganiou, Sarr; Aguilar, Bulatovic, Thomasson, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Edouard

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Cresswell, Koumbassa, Nicolaisen; Sidibe, Casseres, Sauer, Methalie; Russell-Rowe, Hidalgo; Emersonn

We say: Lens 2-1 Toulouse

Lens have shown a lot of resolve despite being pushed to the limit ,time and again, and we believe they will have a psychological edge given what happened between these two teams last week.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.