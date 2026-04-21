Premier League Gameweek 34
Bournemouth
Apr 22, 2026 8.00pm
Vitality Stadium
Leeds

Team News: Bournemouth vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Bournemouth vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Bournemouth and Leeds United will both be looking to claim a third successive Premier League win when they square off at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night.

While the Cherries currently sit eighth in the table, Leeds are down in 15th but sit eight points above the relegation zone following an upturn in form.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH vs. LEEDS UNITED

 

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Lewis Cook (thigh)

Doubtful: Julio Soler (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

LEEDS

Out: Anton Stach (ankle), Daniel James (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

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