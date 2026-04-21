Team News: Bournemouth vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Apr 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 20:00

Bournemouth and Leeds United will both be looking to claim a third successive Premier League win when they square off at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night.

While the Cherries currently sit eighth in the table, Leeds are down in 15th but sit eight points above the relegation zone following an upturn in form.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Lewis Cook (thigh)

Doubtful: Julio Soler (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

LEEDS

Out: Anton Stach (ankle), Daniel James (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin