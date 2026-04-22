Wednesday's Premier League predictions and previews including Burnley vs. Man City

By Ben Knapton | 22 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include Manchester City's visit to Burnley and Leeds United's trip to in-form Bournemouth.

© Imago / IPS

High-flying Bournemouth will endeavour to climb into the top seven of the Premier League table when they welcome survival hopefuls Leeds United to the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Cherries and the Whites played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at Elland Road in September last year, with in-demand Eli Junior Kroupi netting a 93rd-minute equaliser for the visitors.

We say: Bournemouth 2-2 Leeds United

Both Bournemouth and Leeds have scored at least two goals in each of their last three matches, and an entertaining contest between two in-form sides could be in store on Wednesday, with plenty still at stake at both ends of the table.

The Cherries have made themselves difficult to beat for some time and will be regarded as slight favourites on home soil, but Leeds have impressed on their travels in recent weeks and we are backing the Whites to come away with a share of the spoils on this occasion.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bournemouth vs. Leeds, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images

Manchester City could climb to the top of the Premier League table and relegate Burnley in the process if they claim maximum points at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

The Citizens, fresh from their vital victory over leaders Arsenal, eased to a 5-1 win in the reverse fixture against the Clarets at the Etihad Stadium, courtesy of a brace from Erling Haaland and two own goals from Maxime Esteve.

We say: Burnley 0-3 Manchester City

Considering the gulf in class between these two teams, their contrasting runs of form and their head-to-head record in recent seasons, it is difficult to look beyond a comfortable Man City victory here.

Burnley will be fighting for their lives as they bid to postpone their inevitable relegation, but we expect a ruthless Citizens outfit to have too much quality for the defensively-frail hosts, particularly in exploiting the spaces left behind by a Clarets side forced to chase a result.

> Click here to read our full preview for Burnley vs. Man City, including team news and predicted lineups