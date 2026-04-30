Elliot Anderson latest: ‘Reluctant’ Man Utd give Man City major transfer boost ahead of summer

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Apr 2026 07:46

Manchester City have seemingly moved ahead of rivals Manchester United in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with both Premier League giants for some time, with midfield reinforcements thought to be a priority for the Citizens and the Red Devils.

While Man City will soon be preparing for life without long-serving captain Bernardo Silva, Man United midfielder Casemiro is another who will be leaving upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

The Red Devils are understood to have been tracking Anderson’s progress for club and country for a while and had identified the England international as one of their top midfield targets.

However, ESPN reports that Man United are reluctant to get into a bidding war with Man City which could drive up Anderson’s value, which currently stands at around £120m.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man City boosted by Man Utd’s decision to cool interest in Anderson

It is claimed that the Red Devils hope to cover the cost of a top midfield signing with between £80m and £90m raised from the sale of first-team players, leaving the bulk of their transfer budget available to sign another midfielder, a left winger and potentially a new full-back or central defender.

As things stand, Nottingham Forest believe that their hefty valuation of Anderson is fair, given that he is set to play an important role in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad at the 2026 World Cup and is also under contract at the City Ground until June 2029.

Man United’s decision to stick to their new salary structure and cool their interest in Anderson opens the door for Man City to step up their pursuit of the midfielder, with the Citizens believed to be willing to make an ‘important offer’ for his services this summer.

Anderson has blossomed into one of the Premier League's best midfielders since joining Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United for £35m in the summer of 2024, making 86 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Not only has the all-round midfielder chipped in with three goals and two assists in the Premier League this season, but he also ranks first in the division for ball recoveries (279), possession won (204 - 77 more than any other player) and duels won (82).

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Which midfielders could Man Utd target after Anderson decision?

Man United are thought to have several midfield alternatives on their radar should they decide to shift their attention away from Anderson, including Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba.

Recent reports claim that the Red Devils are weighing up a £50m move for the 22-year-old, who they initially valued in the region of £75m at a time when Brighton were demanding in excess of £100m.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Atalanta BC’s Ederson have also been linked with Man United, though the latter is believed to have been contacted by Atletico Madrid over a summer transfer.