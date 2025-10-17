Liverpool vs. Man Utd: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between English giants Liverpool and Manchester United.

All roads lead to Anfield for this weekend's Premier League main event, as ailing champions Liverpool and fallen titans Manchester United scrap it out on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot's crop no doubt welcomed the international pause on the back of a dispiriting three-game losing run across all competitions, during which Chelsea, Galatasaray and Crystal Palace all got the better of them.

The Reds' plight allowed Arsenal to leapfrog them at the summit of the Premier League standings, and if the Gunners get the better of Fulham on Saturday evening, Liverpool will be four points off the top by the time they kick their next ball.

Further down the division, Ruben Amorim's Man United are only just clinging onto a top-half spot thanks to a 2-0 win over Sunderland before the break, but victory would take them to within just two points of Sunday's hosts.

Ahead of Sunday's fixture, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 243

Man Utd wins: 91

Draws: 71

Liverpool wins: 82

The two giants of English football have met on 243 occasions throughout history in competitive games, with Manchester United leading the head-to-head record with 91 wins to Liverpool's 82, while there have also been 71 draws between the two sides.

The pair met on three occasions during the 2023-24 campaign, with the points being shared in a goalless draw at Anfield in the Premier League, before Man United recorded a 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup; the two teams then played out a 2-2 draw in the league at Old Trafford at the start of April.

Liverpool famously beat Man United 7-0 at Anfield during the 2022-23 campaign, but the Red Devils triumphed in the reverse game at Old Trafford, running out 2-1 winners in the early stages of Erik ten Hag's time at the helm.

The 20-time English champions have only won one of their last 14 Premier League games with Liverpool, but the points were shared in their last meeting at Anfield in January 2025, with the two sides playing out a 2-2 draw.

These two teams have locked horns on 66 occasions in the Premier League, with Man United leading the head-to-head record 29 wins to Liverpool's 20, while the remaining 17 fixtures have finished level.

The top three goalscorers in Premier League encounters between the two sides come from Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah on 12, while Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler managed eight and six respectively, ahead of Man United's all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney (six).

Of the current Man United players, Marcus Rashford is the leading Premier League goalscorer against Liverpool, having found the back of the net on five occasions in league fixtures with the Reds.

Liverpool have enjoyed the better of the recent league meetings, triumphing in six of the last 11 match-ups in England's top flight, suffering just one defeat in the process.

Man United have actually only beaten Liverpool once in the Premier League since 2018, and there have been some heavy losses, the famous 7-0, in addition to a 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford in October 2021.

The Red Devils also suffered a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign, with Luis Diaz scoring twice, while Salah also registered, as Slot's side secured all three points at Old Trafford.

Man United are now on a run of five league games without a win over the Reds, while they have conceded 14 times in the process.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 14 Premier League games against Man United, while they are without a victory in their last nine league away fixtures against the Merseyside team.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 05, 2025: Liverpool 2-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Sept 01, 2024: Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2024: Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2024: Man Utd 4-3 Liverpool (FA Cup Quarter-Finals)

Dec 17, 2023: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2023: Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Aug 22, 2022: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 19, 2022: Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 24, 2021: Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool (Premier League)

May 13, 2021: Man Utd 2-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 24, 2021: Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Jan 17, 2021: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 19, 2020: Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 20, 2019: Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2019: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2018: Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2018: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 14, 2017: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 15, 2017: Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 17, 2016: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 05, 2025: Liverpool 2-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Sept 01, 2024: Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2024: Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2023: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2023: Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Aug 22, 2022: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 19, 2022: Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 24, 2021: Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool (Premier League)

May 13, 2021: Man Utd 2-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 17, 2021: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

