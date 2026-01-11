Man Utd managerial update: Red Devils 'to decide' interim appointment

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Jan 2026 03:19 , Last updated: 11 Jan 2026 04:39

Manchester United are reportedly close to appointing an interim head coach to replace Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese head coach left Old Trafford after a 14-month tenure that culminated in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Leeds United, leaving the side sixth in the Premier League.

Darren Fletcher took temporary charge for the subsequent 2-2 draw at Burnley and is set to lead the team again for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The club are said to be determined to have a fixed leader in place for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Amorim replacement: Man Utd to hold 'face-to-face talks' with ex-legends

© Imago / PA Images

ESPN report that United officials are hoping to provide clarity on the interim managerial position by early this week.

The report states that CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox have been working through a shortlist of candidates that includes former players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Solskjaer reportedly met face-to-face with the leadership team on Saturday, while discussions with current Middlesbrough boss Carrick have already taken place.

Van Nistelrooy remains a potential option after his brief stint as interim last term, although he is currently believed to be lower down the list of short-term bosses.

Fletcher earns plaudits as reported backroom staff issues emerge

© Imago / Sportimage

Despite the ongoing search for an external candidate, Fletcher is understood to have impressed the United leadership during his short time in the dugout.

The above source indicates that the former Scotland international won internal praise for an attacking approach against Burnley, where his side recorded 30 shots and 10 on target.

One significant hurdle in appointing a figure like Solskjaer is the composition of the backroom staff, given that Amorim’s entire team departed alongside the Portuguese manager.

Fletcher currently relies on U21 coaches Travis Binnion and Alan Wright, alongside veteran defender Jonny Evans, to facilitate training sessions.

The club are said to be targeting having a settled coaching structure in place before the Manchester derby against Manchester City on January 17.