Man Utd sack Ruben Amorim: Three possible replacements for Portuguese including ex-Red Devils star

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 11:02 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 11:14

Manchester United are now searching for a new head coach, having made the decision to remove Ruben Amorim from his position at Old Trafford.

Amorim hinted at issues behind the scenes with his words following Sunday's Premier League contest with Leeds United, and it is understood that the Portuguese learned his fate during a meeting with the club's sporting director Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada on Monday morning.

Under-18s head coach Darren Fletcher has been placed in charge on an interim basis, and he will both pick and lead the team in Wednesday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

According to journalist David Ornstein, Man United are likely to wait until the end of the campaign to appoint a permanent replacement for Amorim.

As a result, Fletcher could remain in charge for the rest of the season, as Man United look to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole looks at three possible replacements for Amorim.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Glasner's work at Palace has been terrific, with the 51-year-old boasting a record of 41 wins, 28 draws and 24 defeats from his 93 matches at the helm.

The Austrian has already won two trophies at Selhurst Park, lifting the 2024-25 FA Cup and 2025 Community Shield, while he won the 2021-22 Europa League at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Glasner's contract at Palace is due to expire at the end of the campaign, and a new deal is unlikely at this stage, so a move to Old Trafford this summer would be quite straightforward.

Proven in the Premier League, Glasner interestingly also uses a 3-4-3 system, although there is no question that his formation is more flexible to the one that Amorim has used.

Palace's recent struggles have seen them slide down the Premier League table into 14th, but Glasner has built a reputation as one of the brightest managers in European football.

© Imago / News Images

Maresca to Man United would be some story.

A power struggle at Chelsea led to the Italian leaving as head coach at the start of the month, but the 45-year-old is still one of the most highly-rated managers in Europe.

Maresca could find similar problems at Man United to the ones that he encountered at Chelsea, as the 20-time English champions want a 'head coach' rather than 'a manager'.

The Italian is being heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, though, and a lot of his work at Chelsea was impressive, winning the Club World Cup and Conference League.

Manchester City view Maresca as a possible replacement for Pep Guardiola, which only adds to the intrigue surrounding a possible arrival at Old Trafford.

Darren Fletcher (Man United Under-18s head coach)

© Imago

Fletcher, as mentioned, has been placed in charge of Man United on an interim basis, but a long-term position for the Scot cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had previously been appointed on a short-term basis before being handed the role permanently due to his impressive work.

Fletcher is regarded as an incredibly bright young coach, while the 41-year-old knows what it takes to be a success at Man United, having won 13 trophies during his time at Old Trafford as a player, making 342 appearances in the process.

It would be a huge gamble to hand Fletcher the job on a permanent basis, but the powers-that-be might view the ex-midfielder as the perfect candidate to become the 'head coach' - someone to coach the team while the recruitment is left to others.

Fletcher's audition will begin at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.