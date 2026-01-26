Liverpool lineup vs. Qarabag: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Rio Ngumoha starts

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jan 2026 10:31 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 10:31

Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha could be one beneficiary of several changes in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase clash with Qarabag FK at Anfield.

Reds fans have been crying out for the teenager to earn more minutes of late, and with good reason after his nifty footwork led to Dominik Szoboszlai's free-kick equaliser against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arne Slot's men ultimately suffered late heartbreak in that 3-2 Premier League loss, but the Dutchman should not shy away from numerous alterations in midweek, where one point will likely be enough to see Liverpool through to the last 16.

Ngumoha and Hugo Ekitike are both in line to return to the attack, and it would not be surprising if Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and the overworked Szoboszlai are spared from the first whistle.

Federico Chiesa remains a doubt with a knock, though, so Cody Gakpo may be stationed on the right, with Alexis Mac Allister operating in an advanced central role.

Trey Nyoni is another youthful alternative, but Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones could instead function as the double pivot, unless the former is required in central defence again.

Joe Gomez will likely miss out with the injury he sustained at the weekend, but Ibrahima Konate may return following the death of his father, while Andrew Robertson ought to replace Milos Kerkez after transfer talks with Tottenham Hotspur broke down.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Endo; Gakpo, Mac Allister, Ngumoha; Ekitike