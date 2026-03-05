Preview: Besiktas vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 05 Mar 2026 20:46 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 21:04

In-form Besiktas will attempt to influence the Turkish Super Lig title race when they welcome league leaders Galatasaray to Tupras Stadium on Saturday evening for a high-stakes Istanbul derby.

The Black Eagles are enjoying a superb 18-match unbeaten run across all competitions (12W, 6D), a surge that has propelled them into the top four, though Cimbom will be eager to halt that momentum as they look to preserve their four-point advantage over second-placed Fenerbahce.

Match preview

Sergen Yalcin’s return to the dugout has proven a masterstroke for Besiktas, restoring both identity and confidence to a side that earlier in the season appeared destined for inconsistency.

The Black Eagles now sit fourth with 46 points and are unbeaten in their last 13 league matches (8W, 5D), winning each of their last three – their most recent league victory came in a hard-fought 1-0 success away to Kocaelispor, where January signing Emmanuel Agbadou scored the decisive goal.

That result demonstrated Besiktas’ growing maturity under Yalcin, proving they can grind out results as effectively as they can overwhelm opponents, though they returned to their free-scoring ways on Wednesday, dispatching Caykur Rizespor 4-1 in the Turkish Cup to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Saturday’s contest, however, represents a far sterner examination, as facing the league leaders is the toughest challenge Besiktas have encountered during this resurgence, although the memory of a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture should give them confidence.

Indeed, the Black Eagles are unbeaten in their last two meetings with Galatasaray, having claimed a 2-1 victory prior to that draw – their home record in this fixture is also formidable, winning seven of the nine Super Lig clashes played at Tupras Stadium since moving there in 2016, with just one defeat in that period.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Only a week ago, it appeared as though Galatasaray’s campaign was beginning to unravel, as a shock 2-0 defeat at Konyaspor handed Fenerbahce renewed hope in the title race, while their Champions League tie with Juventus became unexpectedly tense after surrendering a three-goal aggregate advantage.

However, Okan Buruk’s side ultimately progressed to the Champions League round of 16 for the first time since 2014 and have since strengthened their domestic position.

A 3-1 victory over Alanyaspor last weekend allowed them to capitalise on Fenerbahce’s back-to-back draws, extending their lead at the summit to four points.

They followed that up by defeating Alanyaspor 2-1 in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday, further underlining the squad’s ability to compete across multiple competitions.

While Galatasaray may already have one eye on Tuesday’s Champions League first leg against Liverpool, victory in a stadium that has historically troubled them would deliver a significant psychological blow to their title rivals.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

D

W

W

W

Besiktas form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

W

W

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

W

W

L

W

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Besiktas remain without forward El Bilal Toure due to injury, while defender Emir Topcu is also unavailable.

Necip Uysal and Taylan Bulut are both carrying knocks and will need to pass late fitness tests before being considered for selection.

South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, who joined from Genk in January, has made an immediate impact, scoring three league goals and adding another in the Turkish Cup in midweek – he will look to continue that impressive run of form in the derby.

Captain Orkun Kokcu returns from suspension after missing the win over Kocaelispor, and his presence should significantly boost Besiktas’ creativity, particularly as he leads the league in big chances created.

Galatasaray will be without Metahan Baltaci, who remains suspended following his involvement in a betting scandal, while young defender Arda Unyay continues his recovery from injury.

Cimbom have also struggled defensively of late, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches; Buruk must therefore decide on his central defensive pairing, with Wilfried Singo and Davinson Sanchez the most likely options.

Victor Osimhen returned to the squad with a goal in the recent league victory over Alanyaspor, and the Nigerian striker’s presence could prove decisive in Saturday’s derby.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanolglu; Murillo, Djalo, Agbadou, Yilmaz; Kokcu, Ndidi; Cerny, Olaitan, Under; Oh

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Boey, Singo, Sanchez, Elmali; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Sane, Lang; Osimhen

We say: Besiktas 1-1 Galatasaray

Besiktas enter this Istanbul derby in formidable form and will believe their momentum can trouble league leaders Galatasaray.

However, the visitors have repeatedly shown resilience in key moments and remain highly motivated to protect their lead in the Turkish Super Lig title race.

