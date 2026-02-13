Preview: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 13 Feb 2026 20:56 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 21:15

Istanbul Basaksehir will look to continue their charge towards the Turkish Super Lig top five when they take on another in-form side Besiktas on Sunday evening.

Both teams head into this clash with impressive unbeaten streaks – the hosts without defeat in their last nine fixtures across all competitions (6W, 3D), while the visitors are unbeaten in their last 14 (8W, 6D).

Match preview

When Nuri Sahin took over the Basaksehir managerial role in September, they were 13th in the standings, and while the start of his tenure was not particularly rosy, things turned around for good in late November.

Since November 29, the Grey Owls have lost just one game across all competitions – 1-0 to Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup – and in the eight Super Lig games they have played since then, they have won six and drawn two, pushing them up to sixth place.

No side has picked up more points than the Istanbul side (13) over the last five league matches, with only the top-two teams Galatasaray and Fenerbahce picking up as much.

Now four points behind fifth-placed Besiktas after the 2-1 win over Eyupspor last time out, Basaksehir have an opportunity to reduce that one with a win on Sunday, but they have failed to beat the visitors in their last three games at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium (2D, 1L).

The reverse fixture in September ended in a 2-1 loss for the Grey Owls, as they conceded in stoppage time, but with two wins and two draws in their last four home league games, the hosts can count on home support to push them through again.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Besiktas have picked up two fewer points than the hosts over the last five matches, and this was down to their 2-2 draw at home against Alanyaspor last time out, a game where they had to come back from a two-goal deficit.

While they now have to look over their shoulder should they lose Sunday’s game, they are also looking to put pressure on fourth-placed Goztepe, who are three points ahead.

Sergen Yalcin, just like Sahin, became manager during this season, and this game could be a grudge match for both, given their past verbal altercation, which saw the Besiktas coach bewildered as to why the Basaksehir manager could land a job as Borussia Dortmund.

However, the Black Eagles have now drawn their last two league matches on the road, conceding five goals across both matches, a worrying sign for the visitors.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

W

W

D

W

Istanbul Basaksehir form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

W

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

W

D

W

D

Besiktas form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Eldor Shomurodov is enjoying a good run in front of goal, scoring in Basaksehir's last three matches, and the forward is expected to lead the line again.

Yusuf Sari made a return to the team in the cup game against Fatih Karagumruk after recovering from a three-month-long injury, and the winger will hope to feature in a league game once again for the first time since November.

Besiktas midfielder Necip Uysal and defender Taylan Bulut, are the two players missing for the Black Eagles due to injuries.

January arrival Hyeon-gyu Oh started in attack last time out with El Bilal Toure suspended, but the Malian will be back in the lineup for this game.

Emmanuel Agbadou, after his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, also made his debut for the visitors last time out and should keep his place beside Emirhan Topcu in the heart of the defence.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Duarte, Opoku, Operi; Kemen, Gunes; Fayzullaev, Shomurodov, Harit; Selke

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanolglu; Sazdagi, Djalo, Topcu, R. Yilmaz; K. Yilmaz, Kokcu; Rashica, Cerny, J. Silva; Toure

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-2 Besiktas

Istanbul Basaksehir have turned their season around under Sahin and are especially strong at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

However, Besiktas remain difficult to beat despite recent defensive slips, which is why we expect an intense clash with an entertaining draw the most likely outcome.

