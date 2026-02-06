Preview: Eyupspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 06 Feb 2026 19:38

Eyupspor will continue their battle to beat the drop when they welcome Istanbul Basaksehir to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium for their Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday.

The teams are at different ends of the standings, with Eyupspor sitting just one place above the relegation zone while the visitors are looking to break into the top four.

Match preview

Before the start of the season, fans of Eyupspor would have been pretty confident that their darling team would carry on from the 2024–25 season, when they finished sixth after gaining promotion in the previous campaign.

But the home side have failed to hit the same heights in the current season, leaving fans worried about the future of the team in the top division.

During the week, Eyupspor recorded a 2-2 draw against Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Cup, but their attention will now be turned to the league, where they are fighting to keep their top-flight status.

Atila Gerin’s men ended 2025 with a three-game losing streak across all competitions, but they have found some respite, going unbeaten in their last five fixtures (W2, D3).

Additionally, they have been able to avoid defeat in their last three league outings, earning back-to-back draws against Konyaspor (1-1) and an impressive 2-2 draw against fifth-placed Besiktas.

Following that, they recorded their fourth victory of the campaign with a 3-1 triumph over Alanyaspor on the road, meaning confidence will not be in short supply on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Basaksehir are enjoying a good run of form, unbeaten in their last eight fixtures across all competitions.

Nuri Sahin’s men have also not suffered a defeat since November, when they suffered a 4-3 home loss to Trabzonspor.

Although they ran out 4-1 winners over Karagumruk, their charge towards the top four suffered a dent with a 2-2 stalemate in their last league outing.

That result leaves the Grey Owls sixth in the table with a 30-point haul, nine adrift of the final European place. But with three consecutive victories in their last three exertions on the road, the visiting side will have the edge in Sunday’s contest.

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

L

D

D

W

Eyupspor form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

W

D

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

W

W

W

D

Istanbul Basaksehir form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Eldor Shomurodov is enjoying a good run in front of goal, scoring in their last two matches, and the forward is expected to be named in the starting XI once again.

Muhammed Sengezer was excluded from their Cup fixture against Karagumruk during the week, but he should be restored to the team from the start on Sunday.

Yusuf Sari remains a long-term absentee, and he will not be involved for the visitors this weekend.

Elsewhere, Luccas Claro remains on the sidelines for the home side as he continues his recovery from a long-term ankle problem.

Taras Stepanenko is also out due to an unspecified injury, which has kept him out of five matches.

Umut Bozok, who has found the back of the net three times this season, should get the nod to lead the line for the hosts.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Yilmaz; Yavus, Satli, Onguene, Ulvan; Taskin, Legowski; Pintos, Altubas, Gezek; Bozok

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Duarte, Opoko, Operi; Kemen, Gunes; Fayzullaev, Shomurodov, Harit; Selke

We say: Eyupspor 1-2 Istanbul Basaksehir



Despite the fine form of Basaksehir, this fixture is a tricky one for the visitors, with the hosts unbeaten in five matches. That said, the away side remains the favourite to win, and we are predicting a narrow 2-1 victory for Sahin’s team.

