Preview: Eyupspor vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 24 Jan 2026 18:08 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 18:19

Deep in the Turkish Super Lig bottom three, Eyupspor welcome in-form Besiktas to Eyup Stadium, hoping to spark a revival in what has so far been a deeply underwhelming campaign.

The hosts find themselves second from bottom after 18 league matches, a stark contrast to last season’s optimism, while Besiktas arrive in fifth place, just three points shy of the top four.

Match preview

The narrative surrounding Eyupspor has shifted dramatically over the past year – once viewed as ambitious newcomers pushing towards the upper reaches of the table, they are now firmly in survival mode, battling to retain their Super Lig status after a difficult first half of the season.

Life after Arda Turan has proven challenging – the former manager, who guided the club to promotion and initially had them competing for a top-six finish, departed for Shakhtar Donetsk – and his successors have struggled to replicate that momentum, with Selcuk Sahin’s tenure short-lived, as Orhan Ak now carries the responsibility of steadying the ship.

Eyupspor opened 2026 with a hard-earned 1-1 draw away at Konyaspor, but that result extended their winless league run to four matches (2D, 2L), and defensive frailties remain a major concern, with the Istanbul side failing to keep a clean sheet in 12 consecutive matches across all competitions.

The task ahead offers little immediate relief, as Besiktas have dominated this fixture historically, with the Eyup side losing all four previous meetings between the sides, including three league encounters and a Turkish Cup clash, most recently securing a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

In contrast to their hosts, Besiktas appear to have finally found stability after a turbulent start to the campaign - following a disappointing European exit and the mid-season appointment of Sergen Yalcin - emerging as one of the league’s most in-form sides outside the top two.

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last seven Super Lig matches (5W, 2D), collecting 15 points in that spell, while their run stretches to nine games without defeat across all competitions (7W, 2D).

That surge has lifted them from eighth place, where they sat when Yalcin took over, up to fifth, firmly back in contention for a top-four finish.

With Goztepe only three points ahead in fourth, Besiktas will view this fixture as another opportunity to apply pressure, and their confidence is further boosted by a strong away record, boasting the sixth-best on the road this season (4W, 3D, 2L) and an eight-match unbeaten run away from home across all competitions (5W, 3D).

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Eyupspor form (all competitions):

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Eyupspor have just one confirmed absentee, with Luccas Claro sidelined through injury, while Emre Akbaba is also expected to miss out again, having been unavailable for the club’s last five matches.

The hosts have been active in the winter transfer window in a bid to bolster their survival hopes, completing permanent deals for Lenny Pintor and Charles-Andre Raux Yao, while Denis Radu, Angel Torres and Jerome Onguene have arrived on loan.

Besiktas will be without Felix Uduokhai, who is suspended after accumulating yellow cards, but they have no major injury concerns otherwise.

Speculation continues to surround midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, with reports suggesting the Nigerian international is pushing for a return to England before the transfer window closes, which could yet affect his availability.

The Black Eagles have already seen several high-profile departures this winter, most notably Rafa Silva’s move to Benfica, alongside exits for Demir Tiknaz, Gabriel Paulista, Jonas Svensson and Mert Gunok, while Tammy Abraham is reportedly close to completing a permanent switch to Aston Villa.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Yilmaz; Ulvan, Onguene, Ortakaya, Yavuz; Taskin, Legowski; Gezek, Altunbas, Pintor, Bozok

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanolglu; Sazdagi, Djalo, Topcu, Yilmaz; K. Yilmaz, Kokcu; Rashica, Cerny, Toure; Abraham

We say: Eyupspor 0-2 Besiktas

Besiktas are well placed to continue their strong run and deepen Eyupspor’s relegation worries, with the defensive fragility and ongoing instability of the hosts making the task very achievable.

While desperation could bring early resistance, the Black Eagles’ superior quality, organisation and momentum should eventually shine through, with the visitors expected to claim a professional away victory and keep the pressure on the top four.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.