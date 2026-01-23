Aston Villa transfer news: Villans 'agree' deal for former attacker's Second City return

By Carter White | 23 Jan 2026 16:48 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 20:49

Aston Villa have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Besiktas striker Tammy Abraham.

After narrowly defeating Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday night, the Villans are back in England preparing for their next challenge.

Unai Emery's side are set to make the long trip to the North-East to lock horns with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Second City club missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Arsenal last weekend after losing at Villa Park to Everton.

Villa are still in the mix to lift the Premier League title, despite head coach Emery stating that his men are not even top-five contenders.

© Imago / Manual Stefan

Villa closing in on Abraham deal?

According to Sky Sports News, Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of a new attacker ahead of the February 2 deadline.

The report claims that the Villans have agreed a deal in principle to sign Abraham from Turkish side Besiktas.

It is understood that Emery's men are set to fork out £18.2m for the services of the 28-year-old Englishman.

As part of the arrangement, Villa's Yasin Ozcan will be recalled from his loan spell at Anderlecht in Belgium and sent in the other direction to Besiktas.

It is said that the Villans' interest in Crystal Palace man Jean-Philippe Mateta is set to go away for the moment at least.

© Imago / BSR Agency

Tammy's Villa Park return

Abraham is heading towards a return to Villa, for whom he was key in their promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19.

The 28-year-old bagged 26 Championship goals in 40 appearances to help Dean Smith's men eventually win the playoffs.

Abraham then returned to Stamford Bridge and was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Champions League in 2021.