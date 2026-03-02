Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Oviedo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 02 Mar 2026 11:51 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 11:56

Two teams battling to stay in Spain's top flight this season will lock horns for a vital match on Wednesday evening, with Rayo Vallecano hosting Real Oviedo.

Rayo are currently 15th in the La Liga table, three points above the relegation zone, while Oviedo are bottom, nine points from the safety of 17th position.

Match preview

Rayo have a record of six wins, nine draws and 10 defeats from their 25 league matches this season, with 27 points leaving them in 15th position in the table.

Los Franjirrojos finished eighth in La Liga last time to qualify for Europe, and they have managed to secure a spot in the last-16 stage of the Conference League, with Samsunspor their opponents in the next round of the competition.

However, it has been a struggle for Inigo Perez's side in Spain's top flight this season, with the capital outfit currently involved in a relegation battle.

Rayo will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao, and they are actually unbeaten in their last three, beating Atletico Madrid at home in the middle of February before successive draws with Real Betis and Athletic.

Los Franjirrojos have only lost two of their 12 home league matches this season, but they have found it difficult to secure wins, only triumphing on three occasions.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Oviedo, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid, with the result leaving them at the bottom of the table.

The Blues have a record of three wins, eight draws and 14 defeats from their 25 league matches this season, picking up only 17 points during a very tough campaign.

Guillermo Almada's side have only won once on their travels in La Liga this season, suffering eight times in the process, while they have the joint-worst defensive record on their travels this season, conceding 26 times in 12 games.

Oviedo drew 0-0 with Rayo in the reverse match earlier this season, but they suffered a 4-1 defeat to the capital outfit on their last trip to Vallecas Stadium in May 2021.

This will be the first La Liga meeting between the two sides at the home of Rayo since March 2001, when Oviedo recorded a 2-0 victory.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

LLLWDD

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

LLWLDL

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Rayo will be without the services of Diego Mendez on Wednesday through injury, while Unai Lopez needs to be assessed after suffering a knock against Athletic.

Jorge de Frutos was on the scoresheet last time out and will again feature through the middle, while Ilias Akhomach is set to continue in a wide area.

Alvaro Garcia has been in impressive form for Rayo during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering eight assists in 37 appearances in all competitions, and the Spaniard will feature in the final third of the field.

As for Oviedo, Ovie Ejaria will miss the match due to an injury issue, while Rahim Alhassane remains a major doubt for the visitors.

David Costas will also need to be assessed, having missed the contest with Atletico last time out due to a muscular issue.

The strugglers put in a solid performance against Atletico, but Santiago Colombatto could be introduced to strengthen the midfield, with Nicolas Fonseca potentially dropping down to the bench.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Espino; Valentin, Ciss; Akhomach, Palazon, A Garcia; De Frutos

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Carmo, Calvo, Lopez; Colombatto, Sibo; Chaira, Reina, Hassan; Vinas

We say: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Real Oviedo

Oviedo are capable of claiming a positive result on Wednesday night, as Rayo have struggled to win at home this season, but we are expecting the capital outfit to be good enough to navigate their way to all three points.

